First night train connecting Brussels and Berlin starts operations

Variety
2023-05-26 | 14:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
First night train connecting Brussels and Berlin starts operations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
First night train connecting Brussels and Berlin starts operations

An overnight direct train service connecting Brussels and Berlin was launched this week by Dutch-Belgian railway firm European Sleeper, reflecting a push in Europe to bolster less polluting alternatives to air travel.

The sleeper train is the first direct, overnight route between the two capitals in more than a decade.

The European Commission has voiced support for establishing new rail services and to improve cross-border connections within the bloc.

"We think there is a major challenge in the administrative and bureaucratic processes of the track managers because they are organized nationally and the rules are all different," Chris Engelsman, co-founder of European Sleeper, told Reuters.

"There is an amazing trend of people wanting to travel sustainably... Slow travel has also become more popular to avoid the hurrying and stress of airports."

The European Sleeper also plans a night service train from Amsterdam to Barcelona, due to start up in spring 2025, as well as other night services, the company said.

The first train departed Brussels at 7:22 p.m. (1722 GMT) on Friday and was due to arrive in Berlin at 8:01 a.m. (0601 GMT). Eager passengers were served champagne on board to mark the occasion.

"I'm taking the sleeper train because I love it. I took it a lot to Marseilles when I was younger," Laurence Couvreur, a doctor from Brussels, told Reuters as she was waiting to board the train.

"It's the best for the climate but it's also a nice way to travel and meet people...and that it has come back, I think it's amazing."

European Sleeper was set up in 2021 and Brussels to Berlin will be its first overnight route. The line will be extended to Dresden and Prague in 2024 with more routes in the works.



Reuters
 

Variety

First

Night

Train

Connecting

Brussels

Berlin

Start

Operations

LBCI Next
OpenAI has no plans to leave Europe -CEO
Twitter likely to quit EU code against disinformation, EU official says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-10

Canada, Latvia to jointly train Ukrainian soldiers starting Monday

LBCI
World
2023-05-04

Voting starts in local UK elections in first major electoral test for PM Sunak

LBCI
World
2023-04-24

First German military plane with 101 evacuees from Sudan lands in Berlin

LBCI
World
2023-04-18

Shell restarts Pierce field operations in UK North Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:43

Ford to bring Tesla’s charging tech into its future EVs

LBCI
Variety
10:41

Following successful mission, Virgin Galactic targeting June for first commercial spaceflight

LBCI
Variety
08:24

Killer whales wreck boat in latest attack off Spain

LBCI
Variety
07:14

Climate protesters dog oil major TotalEnergies’ shareholder meeting in Paris

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-07

Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-04

Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

Imgur will ban explicit images on its platform this month

LBCI
World
2023-05-22

Cyber security firms' earnings set to benefit from growing threat of hacks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:01

World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:17

Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:53

Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement

LBCI
Middle East
04:42

Turkey election 2023: What's at stake in the runoff?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

MP Bilal Houshaymi to LBCI: Hezbollah's 'parade' is a message to the inside, not the outside

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More