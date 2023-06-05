As Deeptech and AI explodes, European Deeptech VC IQ Capital closes new $200M fund

European Deeptech startups get another shot in the arm this week in the shape of IQ Capital’s new $200m venture fund. The new fund takes its assets under management to more than $1bn.



The London and Cambridge, UK-based deep tech VC has closed its fourth Venture Fund at that amount, while also launching its second $200m Growth Fund to provide later-stage funding, primarily in its venture portfolio. The means the VC will be able to deploy capital across more funding stages.