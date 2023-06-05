As Deeptech and AI explodes, European Deeptech VC IQ Capital closes new $200M fund

2023-06-05 | 08:44
As Deeptech and AI explodes, European Deeptech VC IQ Capital closes new $200M fund
0min
As Deeptech and AI explodes, European Deeptech VC IQ Capital closes new $200M fund

European Deeptech startups get another shot in the arm this week in the shape of IQ Capital’s new $200m venture fund. The new fund takes its assets under management to more than $1bn. 

The London and Cambridge, UK-based deep tech VC has closed its fourth Venture Fund at that amount, while also launching its second $200m Growth Fund to provide later-stage funding, primarily in its venture portfolio. The means the VC will be able to deploy capital across more funding stages.
 

Variety

Deeptech

AI

Explodes

Artificial Intelligence

European

VC

IQ

Capital

Closes

New

Fund

