Hollywood star Alec Baldwin arrives in court for start of 'Rust' manslaughter trial

2024-07-09 | 11:04
Hollywood star Alec Baldwin arrives in court for start of 'Rust' manslaughter trial

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin arrived at a New Mexico courthouse Tuesday for the start of his long-awaited involuntary manslaughter trial over a fatal shooting on the set of a Western movie.

The A-list actor attended jury selection for the trial which will determine, over the next 10 days or so, whether he is at fault for the death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

AFP
 

