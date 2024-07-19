News
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Microsoft says taking 'mitigation actions' after service issues
Variety and Tech
2024-07-19 | 03:22
Microsoft says taking 'mitigation actions' after service issues
US tech giant Microsoft said Friday it was taking "mitigation actions" after service issues.
"Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions," the company said in a post on social platform X.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Microsoft
Mitigation Actions
Services
