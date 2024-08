After some users speculated that the social media platform X had reportedly deleted his account, Egyptian comedian and television host Bassem Youssef clarified in a post on Instagram: "No, my X account wasn't taken down by X."Youssef, who had over 11 million followers, added: "I don't wish to falsely victimize myself using this."Earlier, users of the platform circulated the news, with some speculating that this action was due to Youssef's outspoken support for Palestine and Gaza.