News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
SpaceX launches all-civilian crew for first private spacewalk
Variety and Tech
2024-09-10 | 13:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
SpaceX launches all-civilian crew for first private spacewalk
SpaceX launched its historic Polaris Dawn mission on Tuesday -- an audacious orbital expedition that will catapult civilians into a high-radiation region of space and see them attempt the first-ever spacewalk by non-professional astronauts.
Led by Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman, the four-member crew aims to journey farther into the cosmos than any other manned mission in more than half a century, since the end of the Apollo era.
On the mission's first day, they will soar to a peak altitude of 870 miles (1,400 kilometers) before returning into a lower orbit.
"Dragon will travel repeatedly through the orbital altitudes of over 10 thousand satellites and bits of space debris," SpaceX founder CEO Elon Musk wrote on X. "No room for error in our calculations."
The highlight of the voyage is slated for as early as Thursday: the first ever spacewalk by civilians, outfitted in sleek, newly developed SpaceX extravehicular activity (EVA) suits with heads-up displays, helmet cameras and an advanced joint mobility system.
SpaceX has scheduled the EVA for 0623 GMT on Thursday, with a backup window on Friday at the same time.
Since the Crew Dragon capsule lacks an airlock, the entire crew will be exposed to the vacuum of space for the duration of the spacewalk, as two venture out, tethered to the spaceship.
"I think the world is a more interesting place when you can journey among the stars," Isaacman said in a video message released by SpaceX.
"We will develop technologies and test technologies that will help SpaceX ultimately achieve its long-term ambitions of making human life interplanetary."
AFP
Variety and Tech
SpaceX
Polaris Dawn
Spacewalk
Space
Next
China's Huawei unveils triple-folding phone
Apple announces new iPhone built for AI
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
03:20
SpaceX set to launch billionaire's private crew on spacewalk mission
Variety and Tech
03:20
SpaceX set to launch billionaire's private crew on spacewalk mission
0
Variety and Tech
2024-09-08
Musk: SpaceX to launch first uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years
Variety and Tech
2024-09-08
Musk: SpaceX to launch first uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years
0
Variety and Tech
2024-08-27
Crewed SpaceX mission postponed after leak in ground equipment
Variety and Tech
2024-08-27
Crewed SpaceX mission postponed after leak in ground equipment
0
World News
2024-09-07
Boeing's uncrewed Starliner spaceship lands successfully: Webcast
World News
2024-09-07
Boeing's uncrewed Starliner spaceship lands successfully: Webcast
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
03:20
SpaceX set to launch billionaire's private crew on spacewalk mission
Variety and Tech
03:20
SpaceX set to launch billionaire's private crew on spacewalk mission
0
Variety and Tech
03:07
China's Huawei unveils triple-folding phone
Variety and Tech
03:07
China's Huawei unveils triple-folding phone
0
Variety and Tech
2024-09-09
Apple announces new iPhone built for AI
Variety and Tech
2024-09-09
Apple announces new iPhone built for AI
0
Variety and Tech
2024-09-08
Musk: SpaceX to launch first uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years
Variety and Tech
2024-09-08
Musk: SpaceX to launch first uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-16
Lebanon's Ambassador Rami Mortada honored with Freedom of the City of London award
Lebanon News
2024-06-16
Lebanon's Ambassador Rami Mortada honored with Freedom of the City of London award
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-08
Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-08
Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-09
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections
Lebanon News
2024-09-09
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:12
UK foreign secretary says: 'Shocking' Gaza strike shows need for truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:12
UK foreign secretary says: 'Shocking' Gaza strike shows need for truce
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:49
Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:49
Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli drone strike in western Bekaa kills one, injures two: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli drone strike in western Bekaa kills one, injures two: Health Ministry
3
Lebanon News
09:55
Airstrikes in South Lebanon: Nine injured in Nabatieh, one in Jouaiyya
Lebanon News
09:55
Airstrikes in South Lebanon: Nine injured in Nabatieh, one in Jouaiyya
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israeli report warning: Attention turns to Al-Aqsa provocations, West Bank, north front with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israeli report warning: Attention turns to Al-Aqsa provocations, West Bank, north front with Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:39
Six injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, Health Ministry reports
Lebanon News
07:39
Six injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, Health Ministry reports
6
Lebanon News
02:45
Cabinet session fails to convene due to quorum obstruction
Lebanon News
02:45
Cabinet session fails to convene due to quorum obstruction
7
Lebanon News
10:49
Lebanon’s FM blasts Israeli aggression as new form of terrorism at Arab League session
Lebanon News
10:49
Lebanon’s FM blasts Israeli aggression as new form of terrorism at Arab League session
8
Lebanon News
12:27
Final toll: 12 injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:27
Final toll: 12 injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More