One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel

Variety and Tech
2024-10-16 | 17:43
High views
One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel
0min
One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel

British singer Liam Payne, former member of the group One Direction, died Wednesday, aged 31, after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina, police in Buenos Aires said.

"Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died today after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Palermo," a police statement said.
 
Variety and Tech

One Direction

Singer

Liam Payne

Argentina

