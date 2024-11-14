News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Caracalla Dance Theatre participates in Beijing Forum for Performing Arts in China
Variety and Tech
2024-11-14 | 11:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Caracalla Dance Theatre participates in Beijing Forum for Performing Arts in China
As part of the Chinese Culture Ministry initiative, the "Beijing Forum for Performing Arts" was held at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), one of the world's leading opera houses.
The forum gathered 300 representatives from 60 international theater organizations, spanning 30 countries across six continents—including the United States, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, Lebanon, Oman, Japan, and South Korea.
Participants discussed topics such as nurturing talent in future generations, promoting arts appreciation, and managing operations for sustainable creative production.
Amid this gathering of cultural leaders, Lebanese director Ivan Caracalla received his second consecutive invitation to the forum, with Caracalla Dance Theatre recognized as a member of the World Alliance of Performing Arts (WAPA) for its cultural achievements and global reputation as a leading Arab arts institution.
Mr. Wang Ning, President of the NCPA, welcomed Caracalla and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with him to foster collaborative productions and cultural exchange with Caracalla Dance Theatre, further strengthening cultural ties between China and Lebanon.
Caracalla was also invited to deliver a keynote speech, highlighting the mission of Caracalla Dance Theatre and emphasizing the importance of sustainability in the arts for a bright future.
During his visit, Caracalla met with the head of the Beijing Dance Academy, who invited Caracalla Theatre to join the World Dance Education Alliance (WDEA), which includes 70 leading dance institutions worldwide, to advance global dance education and celebrate cultural diversity.
Over the years, Caracalla Dance Theatre has performed in China on several occasions, particularly at the NCPA, where it showcased "One Thousand and One Nights" and "The Silk Road." Through these collaborations, Ivan Caracalla has built solid cultural ties in China, producing joint projects with Chinese institutions, artists, and dancers.
Caracalla Dance Theatre extended its gratitude to the Chinese Embassy in Beirut for its ongoing support.
Check the full press release
here
.
Lebanon News
Variety and Tech
Caracalla Dance Theatre
Beijing
Forum
Performing Arts
China
Next
The 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab: A spectacular showcase of Lebanese fashion legacy in Riyadh
China to send 14th crewed mission to space on Shenzhou-19
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-29
Sullivan meets Xi as wide-ranging China-US talks near end in Beijing
World News
2024-08-29
Sullivan meets Xi as wide-ranging China-US talks near end in Beijing
0
World News
2024-11-08
China to raise local government debt ceiling by $840 bn to boost economy: State media
World News
2024-11-08
China to raise local government debt ceiling by $840 bn to boost economy: State media
0
World News
2024-11-08
Philippine President signs new laws to assert South China Sea rights and sovereignty
World News
2024-11-08
Philippine President signs new laws to assert South China Sea rights and sovereignty
0
World News
2024-11-07
China warns 'no winners' in a trade war after Trump re-election
World News
2024-11-07
China warns 'no winners' in a trade war after Trump re-election
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
06:39
The 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab: A spectacular showcase of Lebanese fashion legacy in Riyadh
Variety and Tech
06:39
The 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab: A spectacular showcase of Lebanese fashion legacy in Riyadh
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-30
China to send 14th crewed mission to space on Shenzhou-19
Variety and Tech
2024-10-30
China to send 14th crewed mission to space on Shenzhou-19
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-16
One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel
Variety and Tech
2024-10-16
One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-11-11
Kuwaiti Crown Prince urges global action against Israeli atrocities
Middle East News
2024-11-11
Kuwaiti Crown Prince urges global action against Israeli atrocities
0
World News
2024-10-14
Israel tells US it will deliver 'forceful response' to Hezbollah strike on base
World News
2024-10-14
Israel tells US it will deliver 'forceful response' to Hezbollah strike on base
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-21
Israeli army claims Hezbollah built 'massive bunker' under Beirut hospital to hoard 'millions of dollars in cash and gold'
Lebanon News
2024-10-21
Israeli army claims Hezbollah built 'massive bunker' under Beirut hospital to hoard 'millions of dollars in cash and gold'
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-26
Death toll in Lebanon rises to 2,653: Urgent humanitarian needs grow amid displacement crisis
Lebanon News
2024-10-26
Death toll in Lebanon rises to 2,653: Urgent humanitarian needs grow amid displacement crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:22
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
08:22
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:37
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Chouaifet El Aamroussieh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
01:37
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Chouaifet El Aamroussieh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
12:38
Israel starts striking South Lebanon's Nabatieh El Tahta shortly after the evacuation warning
Lebanon News
12:38
Israel starts striking South Lebanon's Nabatieh El Tahta shortly after the evacuation warning
3
Lebanon News
16:35
Israel's military posts evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:35
Israel's military posts evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
09:24
Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes following evacuation order
Lebanon News
09:24
Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes following evacuation order
5
Lebanon News
08:40
Israel's army warns Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
08:40
Israel's army warns Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately
6
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs for a third day following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs for a third day following evacuation warning
8
Lebanon News
12:15
Israel's Adraee urges Nabatieh El Tahta residents in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
12:15
Israel's Adraee urges Nabatieh El Tahta residents in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More