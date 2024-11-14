Caracalla Dance Theatre participates in Beijing Forum for Performing Arts in China

As part of the Chinese Culture Ministry initiative, the "Beijing Forum for Performing Arts" was held at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), one of the world's leading opera houses.



The forum gathered 300 representatives from 60 international theater organizations, spanning 30 countries across six continents—including the United States, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, Lebanon, Oman, Japan, and South Korea.



Participants discussed topics such as nurturing talent in future generations, promoting arts appreciation, and managing operations for sustainable creative production.



Amid this gathering of cultural leaders, Lebanese director Ivan Caracalla received his second consecutive invitation to the forum, with Caracalla Dance Theatre recognized as a member of the World Alliance of Performing Arts (WAPA) for its cultural achievements and global reputation as a leading Arab arts institution.





Caracalla was also invited to deliver a keynote speech, highlighting the mission of Caracalla Dance Theatre and emphasizing the importance of sustainability in the arts for a bright future.



During his visit, Caracalla met with the head of the Beijing Dance Academy, who invited Caracalla Theatre to join the World Dance Education Alliance (WDEA), which includes 70 leading dance institutions worldwide, to advance global dance education and celebrate cultural diversity.



Over the years, Caracalla Dance Theatre has performed in China on several occasions, particularly at the NCPA, where it showcased "One Thousand and One Nights" and "The Silk Road." Through these collaborations, Ivan Caracalla has built solid cultural ties in China, producing joint projects with Chinese institutions, artists, and dancers.



Caracalla Dance Theatre extended its gratitude to the Chinese Embassy in Beirut for its ongoing support. Mr. Wang Ning, President of the NCPA, welcomed Caracalla and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with him to foster collaborative productions and cultural exchange with Caracalla Dance Theatre, further strengthening cultural ties between China and Lebanon.