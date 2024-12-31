News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa reflects on Lebanon's challenges in 2024 during LBCI year-end special episode
Variety and Tech
2024-12-31 | 04:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa reflects on Lebanon's challenges in 2024 during LBCI year-end special episode
Miss Lebanon 2024, Nada Koussa, appeared on LBCI's special year-end episode. She distributed valuable prizes and gifts to callers during the show, spreading joy and optimism.
During her appearance, Nada Koussa spoke about 2024, describing it as one filled with beautiful moments despite the country's challenges and difficult circumstances.
She praised the special initiative led by Wissam Hanna with his tours across Lebanese regions, saying, "This brings joy to the heart."
Regarding the criticisms she faced earlier, Nada confirmed that they did not affect her, adding, "I sometimes wonder about the reasons that lead some people to speak negatively about me without any justification."
In discussing Lebanon's difficult situation, Nada emphasized the importance of moving forward, regardless of the circumstances, noting that she aimed to raise Lebanon's name on the global stage during her participation in the Miss Universe competition.
Lebanon News
Variety and Tech
Lebanon
Miss Lebanon
Nada Koussa
Next
Actors Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement ending eight-year dispute
Murex d'Or 2024 red carpet sparks excitement for star-studded ceremony
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2024-11-15
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa showcases Lebanese culture with striking designs at Miss Universe prelims
Variety and Tech
2024-11-15
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa showcases Lebanese culture with striking designs at Miss Universe prelims
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Variety and Tech
2024-11-17
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark claims crown as Lebanon’s Nada Koussa represents the nation
Variety and Tech
2024-11-17
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark claims crown as Lebanon’s Nada Koussa represents the nation
0
Middle East News
06:44
Shin Bet claims responsibility for Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon
Middle East News
06:44
Shin Bet claims responsibility for Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
04:59
Actors Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement ending eight-year dispute
Variety and Tech
04:59
Actors Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement ending eight-year dispute
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Murex d'Or 2024 red carpet sparks excitement for star-studded ceremony
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Murex d'Or 2024 red carpet sparks excitement for star-studded ceremony
0
Variety and Tech
2024-12-07
Advanced AI chips cleared for export to UAE under Microsoft deal: Report
Variety and Tech
2024-12-07
Advanced AI chips cleared for export to UAE under Microsoft deal: Report
0
Variety and Tech
2024-12-05
Donald Trump says 'you're welcome' after bitcoin hits $100,000
Variety and Tech
2024-12-05
Donald Trump says 'you're welcome' after bitcoin hits $100,000
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Spain's FM discusses with Lebanese counterpart Israeli war with €500,000 in humanitarian aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Spain's FM discusses with Lebanese counterpart Israeli war with €500,000 in humanitarian aid to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Updated toll of Israeli airstrikes: Four killed in Bint Jbeil, seven killed in Baalbek-Hermel
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Updated toll of Israeli airstrikes: Four killed in Bint Jbeil, seven killed in Baalbek-Hermel
0
Middle East News
2024-12-30
Turkey ready to supply power to Syria and Lebanon, Energy Minister says
Middle East News
2024-12-30
Turkey ready to supply power to Syria and Lebanon, Energy Minister says
0
Middle East News
2024-10-25
Israeli army claims military capabilities 'fully mobilized' as it strikes Iran
Middle East News
2024-10-25
Israeli army claims military capabilities 'fully mobilized' as it strikes Iran
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Ongoing operations in Lebanon: Israel seeks economic sanctions against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Ongoing operations in Lebanon: Israel seeks economic sanctions against Hezbollah
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Border realities: Israel's actions test ceasefire agreement with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Border realities: Israel's actions test ceasefire agreement with Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
04:11
Israel warns southern Lebanon residents against traveling south: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
04:11
Israel warns southern Lebanon residents against traveling south: Spokesperson
4
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Lebanon announces new fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Lebanon announces new fuel prices
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's presidency: Domestic and international efforts mount ahead of January session
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's presidency: Domestic and international efforts mount ahead of January session
6
Middle East News
06:44
Shin Bet claims responsibility for Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon
Middle East News
06:44
Shin Bet claims responsibility for Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
07:55
Joint patrol from the Lebanese army and UNIFIL enter Chamaa for first time since the ceasefire
Lebanon News
07:55
Joint patrol from the Lebanese army and UNIFIL enter Chamaa for first time since the ceasefire
8
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli gunfire injures resident in Rmeich, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli gunfire injures resident in Rmeich, south Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More