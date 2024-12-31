Miss Lebanon 2024, Nada Koussa, appeared on LBCI's special year-end episode. She distributed valuable prizes and gifts to callers during the show, spreading joy and optimism.



During her appearance, Nada Koussa spoke about 2024, describing it as one filled with beautiful moments despite the country's challenges and difficult circumstances.



She praised the special initiative led by Wissam Hanna with his tours across Lebanese regions, saying, "This brings joy to the heart."



Regarding the criticisms she faced earlier, Nada confirmed that they did not affect her, adding, "I sometimes wonder about the reasons that lead some people to speak negatively about me without any justification."



In discussing Lebanon's difficult situation, Nada emphasized the importance of moving forward, regardless of the circumstances, noting that she aimed to raise Lebanon's name on the global stage during her participation in the Miss Universe competition.