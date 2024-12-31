Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa reflects on Lebanon's challenges in 2024 during LBCI year-end special episode

Variety and Tech
2024-12-31 | 04:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa reflects on Lebanon&#39;s challenges in 2024 during LBCI year-end special episode
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa reflects on Lebanon's challenges in 2024 during LBCI year-end special episode

Miss Lebanon 2024, Nada Koussa, appeared on LBCI's special year-end episode. She distributed valuable prizes and gifts to callers during the show, spreading joy and optimism.

During her appearance, Nada Koussa spoke about 2024, describing it as one filled with beautiful moments despite the country's challenges and difficult circumstances. 

She praised the special initiative led by Wissam Hanna with his tours across Lebanese regions, saying, "This brings joy to the heart."

Regarding the criticisms she faced earlier, Nada confirmed that they did not affect her, adding, "I sometimes wonder about the reasons that lead some people to speak negatively about me without any justification."

In discussing Lebanon's difficult situation, Nada emphasized the importance of moving forward, regardless of the circumstances, noting that she aimed to raise Lebanon's name on the global stage during her participation in the Miss Universe competition.
 

Lebanon News

Variety and Tech

Lebanon

Miss Lebanon

Nada Koussa

LBCI Next
Actors Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement ending eight-year dispute
Murex d'Or 2024 red carpet sparks excitement for star-studded ceremony
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-11-15

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa showcases Lebanese culture with striking designs at Miss Universe prelims

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-11-17

Miss Universe 2024: Denmark claims crown as Lebanon’s Nada Koussa represents the nation

LBCI
Middle East News
06:44

Shin Bet claims responsibility for Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:59

Actors Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement ending eight-year dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Murex d'Or 2024 red carpet sparks excitement for star-studded ceremony

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-12-07

Advanced AI chips cleared for export to UAE under Microsoft deal: Report

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-12-05

Donald Trump says 'you're welcome' after bitcoin hits $100,000

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Spain's FM discusses with Lebanese counterpart Israeli war with €500,000 in humanitarian aid to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Updated toll of Israeli airstrikes: Four killed in Bint Jbeil, seven killed in Baalbek-Hermel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-30

Turkey ready to supply power to Syria and Lebanon, Energy Minister says

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-25

Israeli army claims military capabilities 'fully mobilized' as it strikes Iran

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Ongoing operations in Lebanon: Israel seeks economic sanctions against Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Border realities: Israel's actions test ceasefire agreement with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

Israel warns southern Lebanon residents against traveling south: Spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Lebanon announces new fuel prices

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's presidency: Domestic and international efforts mount ahead of January session

LBCI
Middle East News
06:44

Shin Bet claims responsibility for Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Joint patrol from the Lebanese army and UNIFIL enter Chamaa for first time since the ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli gunfire injures resident in Rmeich, south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More