Lebanon's Raoucheh Rock dispute escalates as President Aoun declares army a 'red line'—the details

News Bulletin Reports
29-09-2025 | 12:54
High views

2min


Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
The illumination of Raoucheh Rock triggered a political crisis in Lebanon, with repercussions extending to the country’s military institutions, which were accused of negligence.

President Joseph Aoun, who was attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York at the time, did not comment on the issue while abroad. Upon his return to Lebanon, he issued a statement declaring that the army and security forces constitute a “red line.”

In a symbolic gesture, President Aoun awarded the National Order of the Cedar, with the rank of Grand Cordon, to Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal, recognizing his leadership and service. The move was intended to send a message to critics of the military institution.

Earlier, Aoun met with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in what was described as an “excellent” meeting. During the session, Aoun briefed Berri on his discussions in New York, while Berri updated him on recent events in Beirut.

According to LBCI sources, a meeting is scheduled for Tuesday between President Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. Observers are watching to see whether the Raoucheh Rock dispute will be resolved or if attention will shift back to issues such as disarmament and economic reforms.

