Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000
Variety and Tech
05-10-2025 | 13:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, hit a record high on Sunday and was up nearly 2.7% at $125,245.57 at 0512 GMT.
Bitcoin's previous record was $124,480 in mid-August, buoyed by friendlier regulations from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and strong demand from institutional investors.
The cryptocurrency had risen on Friday for an eighth straight session, bolstered by recent gains in U.S. equities and inflows into bitcoin exchange-traded funds.
In contrast, the U.S. dollar retreated on Friday, posting multi-week losses against major currencies, as uncertainty surrounding a U.S. government shutdown clouded the outlook and delayed key data releases, such as payrolls, critical for gauging the economy's direction.
Reuters
Variety and Tech
Bitcoin
Record
Increase
Rise
