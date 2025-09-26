Eurovision members to vote in November on Israeli participation: EBU

26-09-2025 | 05:29
Eurovision members to vote in November on Israeli participation: EBU

The European Broadcasting Union, which organizes the Eurovision Song Contest, said Friday its members would vote in November on Israel's participation next year, amid calls to boycott the country over its war in Gaza.

"A letter has been sent ... to Directors General of all our Members informing them that a vote on participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 will take place at an extraordinary meeting of the EBU's General Assembly to be held online in early November," the organization told AFP in an email.

AFP
 

