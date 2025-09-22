Trump believes Palestinian recognition rewards Hamas: White House

Israel-Gaza War Updates
22-09-2025 | 14:01
0min
Trump believes Palestinian recognition rewards Hamas: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump believes the recognition of a Palestinian state by key allies including Britain is effectively rewarding militant group Hamas for its attack on Israel, the White House said Monday.

"Frankly, he believes it's a reward to Hamas. So he believes these decisions are just more talk and not enough action from some of our friends and allies," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a briefing.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Trump

US

Israel

Palestinian

Recognition

Hamas

White House

