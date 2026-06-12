Meta's social networks down for thousands of users

Variety and Tech
12-06-2026 | 10:49
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Meta's social networks down for thousands of users

Facebook-parent Meta said on Friday that users were having trouble accessing the social ‌media company's services.

"We're aware people are currently having trouble accessing our services. We're working on it," the company's spokesperson Andy ⁠Stone said in a post on X.

There were more than 62,000 reports of issues with Facebook and more than 8,000 reports of issues with Instagram as of 10:11 a.m. ET, according ‌to ⁠Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Since the numbers on Downdetector ⁠are based on user-submitted reports, the actual number of affected users may vary.

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