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Netanyahu demands immediate end to corruption trial after judges cast doubt
Middle East News
25-11-2026 | 12:08
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Netanyahu demands immediate end to corruption trial after judges cast doubt
Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Wednesday for an immediate end to his long-running corruption trial after judges cast doubt on charges, just as his political fate hangs in balance following elections.
"Ten years of terrible suffering for me, my family, my son; ten years of incitement to hatred that wounds the soul. Who will give those years back to us?" he said in a televised statement. "The trial must end immediately."
AFP
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