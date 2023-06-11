Wind, heavy rains kill at least 27 in Pakistan

Heavy rains followed by strong winds killed at least 27 people, including eight children, in northwest Pakistan, officials said Sunday.



"At least 12 people were buried alive after the roofs and walls of their houses collapsed," Taimur Ali Khan, a spokesman for the provincial disaster management authority told AFP.



The storms hit four districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province late Saturday, with 15 people killed in Bannu district, including five siblings aged between two and 11.



More than 140 people were injured and more than 200 livestock died, he said.



Authorities have declared an emergency in all four of the districts.





AFP