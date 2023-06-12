41 killed in attack on camp in east DR Congo

World News
2023-06-12 | 06:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
41 killed in attack on camp in east DR Congo
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
41 killed in attack on camp in east DR Congo

Militants have attacked a camp for displaced persons in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, killing at least 41 people, a local official said Monday.

CODECO militiamen attacked the camp in Ituri province in the early hours of Monday, Richard Dheda, an official of the local administration for Bahema Badjere in Djugu territory, told AFP.

The CODECO, or Cooperative for the Development of the Congo, claims to protect the Lendu community from another ethnic group, the Hema, as well as the DR Congo army.

"They began to fire shots, many people were burned to death in their homes, others were killed by machete," civil society representative Desire Malodra said.

The Lala camp for displaced people is five kilometers (three miles) from Bule, the site of a UN peacekeeper base.

Ituri province is one of eastern DR Congo's violence hotspots, where attacks claiming dozens of lives are common.

CODECO militiamen attacked an army position in the Djukoth area of Ituri province's Mahagi territory late on Saturday, killing seven civilians.

After a decade of calm, the conflict between the Hema and Lendu communities rekindled in 2017, resulting in thousands of deaths and forcing more than 1.5 million people from their homes.

Much of eastern DR Congo is plagued by dozens of armed groups, a legacy of regional wars that flared in the 1990s and 2000s.
 
AFP

World News

Conflict

41

Killed

DR

Congo

Attack

Camp

UN

Peacekeeper

United Nations

LBCI Next
Stocks advance, dollar down as markets focus on rate calls
China's Xi signals support for Honduras after diplomatic switch
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-10

Three killed in Odesa region drone attack

LBCI
World News
2023-06-09

Peacekeeper dies, 4 seriously hurt in Mali attack: UN

LBCI
World News
2023-06-09

Macron visits children wounded in France knife attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-26

Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:34

Russia says beat back Ukraine near villages claimed by Kyiv

LBCI
World News
08:32

Putin pays tribute to 'true friend' Berlusconi

LBCI
World News
07:20

Former PNG leader arrested over UBS loan inquiry

LBCI
World News
07:10

Stocks advance, dollar down as markets focus on rate calls

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-07

Melhem Khalaf highlights presidential initiative's criteria for Lebanon's presidential candidate

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-09

Meta's Zuckerberg shakes off Apple Vision Pro: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-30

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:19

Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese

LBCI
World News
09:28

Unleashing the power of collaboration: Saudi Arabia paves way for Arab-China economic integration

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:06

MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More