Canada, Netherlands take Syria to ICJ over 'torture'

World News
2023-06-12
High views
Canada, Netherlands take Syria to ICJ over 'torture'
0min
Canada, Netherlands take Syria to ICJ over 'torture'

Canada and the Netherlands have taken Damascus to the International Court of Justice over allegations of torture, the tribunal said Monday, in the first case at the UN's top court over Syria's brutal civil war.

The Hague-based ICJ said in a statement that the Dutch and Canadians accused Syria of breaching a UN convention against "torture or other cruel treatment", including the "use of chemical weapons."


 
AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Canada

Netherlands

Syria

ICJ

Torture

