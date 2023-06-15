News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pope Francis to leave hospital Friday: Vatican
World News
2023-06-15 | 07:44
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Pope Francis to leave hospital Friday: Vatican
Pope Francis, 86, will be discharged on Friday from the Rome hospital where he underwent abdominal surgery last week, the Vatican said.
"The medical team that is following Pope Francis has confirmed the Holy Father's discharge" from Rome's Gemelli hospital for Friday, it said in a statement Thursday.
Francis spent the morning Thursday thanking the doctors and nurses who have looked after him during his stay.
He did the rounds in a wheelchair, according to photographs released by the Vatican, and visited children in the pediatric oncology and child neurosurgery department.
Francis underwent a three-hour operation at the Gemelli hospital on June 7.
The pope, who had colon surgery in 2021, had been suffering from a hernia on the site of a scar from a previous surgery.
He was placed under general anesthesia and the abdominal wall was repaired with a surgical mesh.
All papal audiences have been cancelled until June 18 to give the pontiff time to recover.
AFP
World News
Pope Francis
Leave
Hospital
Vatican
Italy
Next
European markets mostly drop before ECB
Pope 'deeply dismayed' by migrant shipwreck off Greece
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-09
Pope resumes work from hospital: Vatican
World News
2023-06-09
Pope resumes work from hospital: Vatican
0
Breaking Headlines
02:51
A patient at the Notre De Secours Hospital in Jbeil urgently needs A+ blood units, to donate please call: 03/596593
Breaking Headlines
02:51
A patient at the Notre De Secours Hospital in Jbeil urgently needs A+ blood units, to donate please call: 03/596593
0
World News
2023-06-14
Hospital doctors in England stage 72-hour walkout
World News
2023-06-14
Hospital doctors in England stage 72-hour walkout
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-06-07
A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital in Achrafieh urgently needs A+ blood platelets, to donate please call: 03/046455
Breaking Headlines
2023-06-07
A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital in Achrafieh urgently needs A+ blood platelets, to donate please call: 03/046455
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:59
Boris Johnson lied to MPs over Covid parties: committee
World News
07:59
Boris Johnson lied to MPs over Covid parties: committee
0
World News
07:47
European markets mostly drop before ECB
World News
07:47
European markets mostly drop before ECB
0
World News
06:58
Pope 'deeply dismayed' by migrant shipwreck off Greece
World News
06:58
Pope 'deeply dismayed' by migrant shipwreck off Greece
0
World News
05:35
German economy ministry pushes ahead with climate protection law
World News
05:35
German economy ministry pushes ahead with climate protection law
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:29
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
Lebanon News
08:29
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
0
Lebanon News
09:07
Return of refugees is a right that must be exercised: Bou Habib
Lebanon News
09:07
Return of refugees is a right that must be exercised: Bou Habib
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
Lebanon's Editors' Syndicate calls for abolishing publications' court, introducing new accountability framework
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
Lebanon's Editors' Syndicate calls for abolishing publications' court, introducing new accountability framework
0
Middle East News
09:18
Saudi top diplomat to visit Tehran Saturday: Iran media
Middle East News
09:18
Saudi top diplomat to visit Tehran Saturday: Iran media
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
2
Press Highlights
00:56
Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session
Press Highlights
00:56
Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session
3
Lebanon News
15:04
LBCI interviews shed light on parliamentary blocs' reactions following election session
Lebanon News
15:04
LBCI interviews shed light on parliamentary blocs' reactions following election session
4
Lebanon News
13:14
Bassil: Today's session proves no one can bypass Christian component in presidency
Lebanon News
13:14
Bassil: Today's session proves no one can bypass Christian component in presidency
5
Middle East News
03:31
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
Middle East News
03:31
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
6
Lebanon Economy
05:31
Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned
Lebanon Economy
05:31
Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
UAE emerges as a host for Iranian-Western meetings, signaling new diplomatic opportunities
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
UAE emerges as a host for Iranian-Western meetings, signaling new diplomatic opportunities
8
Lebanon News
08:56
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
Lebanon News
08:56
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More