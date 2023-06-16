Putin says Ukraine offensive stands 'no chance'

World News
2023-06-16 | 11:16
Putin says Ukraine offensive stands 'no chance'
Putin says Ukraine offensive stands 'no chance'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said Ukraine's counteroffensive would fail as Kyiv's troops sought to advance in several directions, including the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia.

"I think that Ukraine's armed forces stand no chance here, as well as in other directions -- I have no doubt about that," Putin told an annual economic forum in Saint Petersburg.

AFP and representatives of other countries the Kremlin deems "unfriendly" were not accredited to cover the forum.

Putin claimed Ukraine's armed forces were suffering "heavy losses".

"In some places Ukrainian units are managing to reach the first line (of defense), in other places they are failing," he said.

"They are using the so-called strategic reserves," he added.

Putin said Ukrainian forces did not achieve their objectives in any section of the front, adding: "That's the important thing."




AFP
 

World News

Putin

Ukraine

Offensive

Stand

Chance

Russia

