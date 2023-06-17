Eight people die in Mexico heatwave

World News
2023-06-17 | 04:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Eight people die in Mexico heatwave
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Eight people die in Mexico heatwave

Eight people have died in the third heatwave to hit Mexico since mid-April, the country's health ministry said on Friday.

Temperatures reached a record high of 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) in the capital Mexico City this week.

Seven of the victims died of heatstroke and one of dehydration between April 14 and June 12, the ministry said in a statement.

In the northeastern city of Monterrey, temperatures exceeded 40C, while water pressure was reduced in homes and an increased demand for electricity including air conditioning led to power cuts.

Wendy Tijerina, a Monterrey resident, said the heat is more intense because the city lies in an industrial zone.

"There is a lack of water, you can't bathe the children or even use a fan because they cut the power," she told AFP.

She said her family tries to drink a lot of water to protect themselves from heatstroke.

The government of Nuevo Leon state, where Monterrey is located, has limited the time children attend school to two hours a day to avoid sun.

Last year, Mexico declared a drought emergency in parts of the country as a heatwave and dearth of rain depleted reservoirs.

Authorities in some cities, including Monterrey, allowed households to access running water for only a few hours a day for several weeks.




AFP
 

World News

People

Die

Death

Mexico

Heatwave

Weather

Hot

LBCI Next
Russian defense minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine
Canada court upholds pact on returning asylum seekers to US
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-05

A patient at the Hotel Dieu Hospital urgently needs blood platelets of any type, to donate please call: 03/707962

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-04-28

A patient at the Hotel Dieu Hospital urgently needs A+ blood units, to donate please call: 03003080

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-04-13

A patient at Hotel Dieu Hospital needs A+ blood platelets. To donate, please call: 70/122457

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-04-12

A patient at Hotel Dieu Hospital urgently needs AB+ blood units. To donate, please call: 70/577609

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:36

Parents of Syrians missing in Greece boat tragedy 'pray day and night'

LBCI
World News
06:53

Medics say overwhelmed by wounded from Sudan's Darfur

LBCI
World News
05:54

Japan's emperor arrives in Indonesia for first state visit

LBCI
World News
05:18

Russia says repelled drones targeting oil refinery

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:20

Finland's new government announces 'paradigm shift' on immigration

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-24

Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:16

Jihad Azour denies withdrawal from presidential race with a potential return to IMF

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:35

Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:52

European judiciary to continue pursuing Salameh's case despite Lebanese delays

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:13

Macron and Saudi Crown Prince stress need to end political vacuum in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More