Pope condemns 'brutal attack' on Uganda school

World News
2023-06-18 | 06:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope condemns &#39;brutal attack&#39; on Uganda school
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pope condemns 'brutal attack' on Uganda school

Pope Francis on Sunday condemned this week's "brutal attack" on a Ugandan school where 41 mostly student victims were hacked, shot and burned to death and others went missing.

"I pray for the young student victims of the brutal attack against a school in western Uganda," the pope said during his weekly Angelus prayer at Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican City.

AFP
 

World News

Pope Francis

Attack

Uganda

School

Students

Victims

On Father's Day, Zelensky praises 'brave' soldiers fighting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-17

25 killed in militant attack on school in western Uganda: police

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Kyiv attacked as African peace mission visits Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-06-15

Pope Francis to leave hospital Friday: Vatican

LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

UK govt calls for restraint over Nottingham attacks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:16

On Father's Day, Zelensky praises 'brave' soldiers fighting

LBCI
World News
06:10

NATO says peacekeepers 'unwavering' as Kosovo tensions flare

LBCI
World News
06:08

Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy

LBCI
World News
05:05

Mali junta holds vote on new constitution

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-17

Jumblatt emphasizes urgency of electing consensus president to address political and institutional crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15

Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-08

Lebanon stalls investigation into August 4th explosion as pressure mounts for fact-finding committee

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:11

The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:34

Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?

LBCI
Sports News
07:19

Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal

LBCI
World News
11:03

France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Challenging the farce: Al-Rahi criticizes the presidential election session

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Sheikh Nabil Kaouk blames refusal of dialogue for prolonged presidential vacuum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More