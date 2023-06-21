News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pakistan village mourns 24 feared dead in Greek migrant tragedy
World News
2023-06-21 | 06:26
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Pakistan village mourns 24 feared dead in Greek migrant tragedy
Death hangs over the Pakistan village of Bandli like a shroud, as residents absorb news that as many as 24 young local men may be among hundreds feared drowned in last week's Greek migrant boat tragedy.
The village, home to around 15,000, was in mourning as relatives offered up DNA samples to identify bodies among the 82 recovered from last Wednesday's shipwreck in the Ionian Sea.
A procession of visitors came and went from the homes of families in distress, 95 kilometers (60 miles) southeast of Islamabad in Pakistan administered Kashmir.
Parents sat listlessly in the street and funeral prayers were not yet held, as the faintest hope still lingered.
Shahnaz Bibi said she spoke to her son Inaam Shafaat, 20, by phone a day before the overcrowded and rusty trawler set sail from Libya into Mediterranean waters on the world's deadliest migrant route.
"At night he told me that the weather was not clear. I told him not to go on the boat, but he wouldn't listen to me," said Bibi, in her 50s, having her DNA sampled at a local hospital.
"He said, 'Mother I leave you in the protection of Allah. Pray for me'," she told AFP, her voice hoarse from weeping as she dabbed tears away with her shawl.
- Send another son -
Authorities in Europe still have no clear idea how many people were aboard the boat when it sank -- estimates range from 400 to over 700 -- but likely hundreds came from Pakistan, largely from the most populous Punjab province and Pakistan administered Kashmir.
An official from the country's Federal Investigation Agency told AFP more than 75 families have so far registered a missing relative believed to be on board.
Sarfraz Khan Virk, a senior official from the FIA in Lahore, told reporters that following previous such disasters, many families have refused to speak to authorities.
"They said that we want to send a second son and we will suffer if you file a case," he said.
"There are families who had sent one brother to Italy and after a failed attempt with the second brother, want to send the third one. So we have many issues and the people are not cooperating with us."
The country is in the grip of a staggering economic downturn with runaway inflation, industry and imports hobbled, and a tumbling rupee sapping families' abilities to pay their way.
Pakistan administered Kashmir -- where Bandli nestles among lush rolling hills -- has historically been a springboard for migrants, increasingly driven to make desperate odysseys escaping hardship.
The eastern region hosts a thriving black market of human smugglers and Islamabad so far says 15 have been arrested for alleged links to the tragedy.
"What happened to our brother shouldn't happen to anyone else. Human trafficking has been on the rise, it will not stop," said Waheed Wazir, 38, whose younger brother Imran, 32, is missing.
"The human trafficking agents who are arrested should not be released. They should be publicly punished so nobody dares to do such a thing in the future."
The assistant commissioner of the local district Sardar Mushtaq Ahmad confirmed 24 people had been reported missing from the area.
Migrant journeys from Pakistan to Europe are perilous. Travelers often have only patchy communication with relatives and the illegal nature of the trip encourages them to lay low.
With the majority of the passengers still reportedly lost at sea, the Bandli families cling to the precious final words they heard from their relatives.
"My son had told me that they were boarding them on the boat. The weather was not good," said Tasleem Bibi, 48, already grieving her 20-year-old son Akash Gulzar.
"His voice gradually sank and he could not speak further."
AFP
World News
Pakistan
Village
Mourns
24
Feared
Dead
Greek
Migrant
Tragedy
Next
US bombers land in Sweden for exercises for first time
EU adds 3.5 billion euros to Ukraine weapons fund
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-18
Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy
World News
2023-06-18
Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-06-20
TMC: One dead and two injured in 3 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Breaking Headlines
2023-06-20
TMC: One dead and two injured in 3 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
0
World News
2023-06-16
UN demands urgent action after Greece migrant boat tragedy
World News
2023-06-16
UN demands urgent action after Greece migrant boat tragedy
0
World News
2023-06-14
Dozens of migrants dead, 100 rescued as boat sinks off Greece
World News
2023-06-14
Dozens of migrants dead, 100 rescued as boat sinks off Greece
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:05
Kyiv puts environmental damage from Ukraine dam breach at $1.5 bn
World News
10:05
Kyiv puts environmental damage from Ukraine dam breach at $1.5 bn
0
World News
09:55
Jihadists strike military base in Somalia as AU force starts drawdown
World News
09:55
Jihadists strike military base in Somalia as AU force starts drawdown
0
World News
09:52
EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion
World News
09:52
EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion
0
World News
08:28
US Federal Reserve chair says additional rate hikes likely
World News
08:28
US Federal Reserve chair says additional rate hikes likely
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-14
Greece says 80 migrants rescued after ship capsizes
World News
2023-06-14
Greece says 80 migrants rescued after ship capsizes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
0
World News
05:39
Austrian, Romanian energy firms to tap Black Sea gas
World News
05:39
Austrian, Romanian energy firms to tap Black Sea gas
0
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
2
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
3
Press Highlights
03:04
The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy
Press Highlights
03:04
The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
5
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
6
Lebanon News
04:10
FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name
Lebanon News
04:10
FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name
7
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanon's participation approved for Expo Doha 2023 with an amendment to the decision
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanon's participation approved for Expo Doha 2023 with an amendment to the decision
8
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More