UN vote to end Mali peacekeeping mission delayed

World News
2023-06-28 | 03:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN vote to end Mali peacekeeping mission delayed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UN vote to end Mali peacekeeping mission delayed

A vote by the Security Council to end a UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, at Mali's own request, was postponed to later this week due to ongoing talks, diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop took the world by surprise on June 16 when he asked the UN to withdraw its Minusma peacekeeping force immediately.

While the consent of the host state is one of the principles of peacekeeping, a resolution drafted by France proposes providing for a period of six months for the withdrawal of the more than 12,000 soldiers and police deployed in the West African nation, according to diplomatic sources.

Due to continuing discussions between members of the Council, the UN and Mali, a vote scheduled for Thursday was postponed to Friday, the last day of the current mandate of Minusma, according to one of the diplomatic sources.

Mali had asked to shorten this six-month period, another diplomatic source told AFP.

A shorter time would make the withdrawal more difficult.

"Any effort to move thousands of peacekeepers, including all their equipment, all their facilities, all their supporting staff takes a period of time," Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN secretary general said on Monday, asking for a "reasonable timetable".

The United States, which said it regretted the Malian decision, called for an "orderly and responsible withdrawal".

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, or Minusma, was created in 2013, taking over from an African-led mission as Mali was in the grip of an Islamist rebellion that continues today.

It has been criticized for its inability to protect civilians from jihadist attacks, despite deploying a sizable force and having an annual budget of $1.26 billion.

Mali has been under military rule since an August 2020 coup -- and has been battling a security crisis since jihadist and separatist insurgencies broke out in the north in 2012.

The country's military rulers have increasingly imposed operational restrictions on peacekeepers and also broken Mali's longstanding alliance with former colonial power France.
 
AFP

World News

UN

United Nations

End

Mali

Peacekeeping

Mission

Delayed

LBCI Next
Lithuania buys two NASAMS air defense launchers for Ukraine
EU to take one giant leap towards digital euro
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Mali calls for immediate end of UN mission

LBCI
World News
2023-06-17

Minusma: Mali's controversial peacekeeping mission

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:06

Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat as hajj peaks under fierce sun

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:35

Macron says teen's shooting by police 'unforgivable'

LBCI
World News
06:31

Ukrainians fly locally-made drones to sharpen artillery aim

LBCI
World News
05:47

France braces for fresh violence after police shoot teenager

LBCI
World News
05:41

Orban ally quits govt to push for 'conservative turn' in Europe

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-26

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-05

Independent MPs considering alternatives to blank votes in upcoming Presidential elections: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-22

The United States stands as Lebanon's partner, affirms US Ambassador Dorothy Shea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:58

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ehden: A jewel of beauty in North Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting

LBCI
World News
11:41

Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:33

Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Geagea: Those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been dialogue proponents

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:04

Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:15

Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:49

MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More