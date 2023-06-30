France must address 'deep' police racism: UN

France must address deep issues of racist discrimination in its police, the United Nations said Friday, following the fatal shooting of a teenager which has sparked three nights of unrest.



"We are concerned by the killing of a 17-year-old of North African descent by police in France... this is a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and racial discrimination in law enforcement," UN human rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a media briefing in Geneva.



AFP