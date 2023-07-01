CIA chief made secret trip to Ukraine: US official

World News
2023-07-01 | 02:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
CIA chief made secret trip to Ukraine: US official
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
CIA chief made secret trip to Ukraine: US official

CIA Director William Burns recently traveled to Ukraine where he met with intelligence counterparts and President Volodymyr Zelensky, a US official confirmed to AFP Friday.

The trip -- not reported at the time -- comes as Kyiv's brigades pursue a counteroffensive in their nation's east and south against Russian forces, launched earlier this month after weeks of anticipation.

During his trip Burns reaffirmed "the US commitment to sharing intelligence to help Ukraine defend against Russian aggression," the US official said.

According to The Washington Post, which first reported the visit, Ukrainian officials shared plans to claw back Russian-occupied territory and begin ceasefire negotiations by the end of the year.

Burns "traveled to Ukraine as he has done regularly since the beginning of Russia's recent aggression more than a year ago," the US official said. The Post reported that the visit occurred in June.

The trip took place before the 24-hour insurrection by the leader of the Wagner private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to the official.

The mutiny, which was widely seen as the biggest threat to Kremlin authority in decades, "was not a topic of discussion," the official added.

The United States has attempted to make clear to Russia it played no role in the rebellion, with major US media reporting Friday that Burns called the head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, Sergei Naryshkin, following the uprising to assert that the United States was not involved.

The Ukrainian military's commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny has said his country's counteroffensive plans are being hobbled by the lack of adequate firepower, from modern fighter jets to artillery ammunition.

On Tuesday the United States announced a fresh $500 million package of arms to bolster the counteroffensive, including armored vehicles, precision munitions and mine-clearing equipment.




AFP

World News

CIA

Chief

Secret

Trip

Ukraine

US

Official

LBCI Next
25 dead after bus catches fire in India
One dead, one missing as Japan hit by heavy rain
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-29

Ismat Daou to LBCI: Official exams are red line for us

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-29

Father Youssef Nasr to LBCI: Academic results are best in this stage after canceling official Brevet exams

LBCI
World News
2023-06-24

Officials in Russia’s Lipetsk region urge residents to stay home

LBCI
World News
2023-06-15

Situation 'serious' at Ukraine plant: UN nuclear chief

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:35

Death toll from Kenya road disaster reaches 49

LBCI
World News
03:50

Police arrest 1,000 in French riots ahead of teen's funeral

LBCI
World News
03:24

25 dead after bus catches fire in India

LBCI
World News
02:00

One dead, one missing as Japan hit by heavy rain

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Suzanne Jabbour to LBCI: Lebanon's abstention from voting on the resolution does not negate its obligation to abide by international legitimacy decisions

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

Kyiv's allies vow to make Russia pay for Ukraine invasion

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-28

Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25

Navigating the Syrian file: Arab leadership in focus

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
17:21

French Judiciary Accuses Former Assistant to Lebanese Central Bank Governor of Financial Corruption

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

French judge questions former assistant in probe of Lebanon's Central Bank Chief

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:51

World Bank approves $200 million to tackle challenges faced by Lebanese farmers

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:09

UN resolution on missing persons in Syria: Lebanon's abstention sparks criticism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:29

Concern grows over fate of missing persons in Syria as UN takes action

LBCI
World News
05:07

Under-fire UK minister quits and slams Sunak

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More