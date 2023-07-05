Three Police Officials Killed in Northern Ethiopia

World News
2023-07-05 | 08:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Three Police Officials Killed in Northern Ethiopia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Three Police Officials Killed in Northern Ethiopia

Local authorities in Amhara, a region in Ethiopia that has recently experienced unrest, announced the killing of three police officials in the past two days by unknown assailants.

The region's media department stated on Facebook Tuesday that "the police commander of Woreda in Dejene, Zewido Tadel, and the head of the Crime Prevention Department, Ruko Shimeli, were killed in Korar District on July 3rd, around 14:00, by an unknown armed group."

The statement further added, "The driver accompanying them on the mission was injured." Korar is approximately 200 km away from Addis Ababa.

The municipality of Shiwa Robit also announced on Facebook Tuesday evening that the city's police chief, "Abdo Hussein, was killed by unknown assailants," without revealing further details.

A nightly curfew has been imposed in the town starting from Wednesday at 18:00 "until further notice," according to the authorities of Shiwa Robit, located about 200 kilometers northeast of Addis Ababa.

It was mentioned that "any movement of individuals and vehicles is prohibited." No party has claimed responsibility for the killings.

Amhara, the second-largest region in Ethiopia in terms of population, has been witnessing protests since the federal government's attempt in April to dismantle local armed forces.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed defended this move, stating that it was for the "unity" of ethnically diverse Ethiopia.

However, nationalists in Amhara accused the government of seeking to dissolve Amhara forces alone in an attempt to weaken the region.

Amhara forces were key allies of the federal army during the two-year-long war in the neighboring Tigray region, which ended with a peace agreement in November.
 
AFP

World News

Local

Authorities

Amhara

Region

Ethiopia

Unknown

Assailants

The Kremlin Warns of Possible "Disastrous" Ukrainian "Sabotage" at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-31

Geagea discusses local, regional developments with Russian Ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-04

IMF report serves as a clear accusation against Lebanon's authorities, says banking source

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-03

UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-29

Afghan Taliban authorities condemn Sweden Koran burning

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:43

The Kremlin Warns of Possible "Disastrous" Ukrainian "Sabotage" at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

LBCI
World News
06:42

Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the UK sue Iran before the International Court of Justice over shooting down a Ukrainian aircraft

LBCI
World News
05:54

Thailand's Parliament votes to select new Prime Minister on July 13

LBCI
World News
05:02

Macron receives the mayors as the riots in France recede

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-20

Green growth in Amazon would bring Brazil billions: study

LBCI
World News
2023-06-13

US updates Uganda travel warning over anti-gay law

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:10

NYC’s anti-bias law for hiring algorithms goes into effect

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-16

Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Financial crisis takes a toll on depositors as account numbers decline

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:26

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Step into the past and embrace nature's splendor in Menjez, Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Lebanese opposition delegation meets German officials

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:14

Ministry of Finance provides clarity on Alvarez & Marsal report: Not the final version

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Human Rights Watch condemns Lebanese Armed Forces for summary deportations of Syrian refugees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More