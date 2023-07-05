News
Three Police Officials Killed in Northern Ethiopia
World News
2023-07-05 | 08:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Three Police Officials Killed in Northern Ethiopia
Local authorities in Amhara, a region in Ethiopia that has recently experienced unrest, announced the killing of three police officials in the past two days by unknown assailants.
The region's media department stated on Facebook Tuesday that "the police commander of Woreda in Dejene, Zewido Tadel, and the head of the Crime Prevention Department, Ruko Shimeli, were killed in Korar District on July 3rd, around 14:00, by an unknown armed group."
The statement further added, "The driver accompanying them on the mission was injured." Korar is approximately 200 km away from Addis Ababa.
The municipality of Shiwa Robit also announced on Facebook Tuesday evening that the city's police chief, "Abdo Hussein, was killed by unknown assailants," without revealing further details.
A nightly curfew has been imposed in the town starting from Wednesday at 18:00 "until further notice," according to the authorities of Shiwa Robit, located about 200 kilometers northeast of Addis Ababa.
It was mentioned that "any movement of individuals and vehicles is prohibited." No party has claimed responsibility for the killings.
Amhara, the second-largest region in Ethiopia in terms of population, has been witnessing protests since the federal government's attempt in April to dismantle local armed forces.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed defended this move, stating that it was for the "unity" of ethnically diverse Ethiopia.
However, nationalists in Amhara accused the government of seeking to dissolve Amhara forces alone in an attempt to weaken the region.
Amhara forces were key allies of the federal army during the two-year-long war in the neighboring Tigray region, which ended with a peace agreement in November.
AFP
