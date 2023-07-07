France halts repatriating families of jihadists from Syria

World News
2023-07-07 | 14:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France halts repatriating families of jihadists from Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
France halts repatriating families of jihadists from Syria

A diplomatic source said on Friday that France will halt collective repatriation operations for the wives of jihadists and their children detained in camps in northeastern Syria, such as those carried out this week, due to the lack of willing participants.

The source told Agence France-Presse, "After repatriating all the mothers who expressed their desire to leave Syria, there will be no further operations of this kind."

France repatriated ten women and 25 children from Syria on Tuesday, in the fourth operation of its kind in a year.

The diplomatic source clarified on Friday that France cannot "repatriate residents abroad by force, nor their children, of course," adding that 169 children and 57 women have been repatriated to French territory since 2019.

The source added that "some extremist mothers have stated that they wish to remain in Syria," without disclosing the exact number.

An informed source had previously told Agence France-Presse in May that around 80 French women did not wish to "return."

These women had voluntarily traveled to areas controlled by jihadist groups in Iraq and Syria and were arrested after the fall of the Islamic State in 2019.

Any adult French citizen who travels to the Iraqi-Syrian region and remains there is subject to legal procedures.

Until the summer of 2022, France has decided to limit repatriation operations to orphaned or minor children whose mothers have agreed to waive their custody rights.




AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

France

Halt

Repatriating

Families

Jihadists

Syria

LBCI Next
Grossi: The International Atomic Energy Agency "makes progress" regarding access to Zaporizhia
Zelensky discusses in Bulgaria the delivery of weapons and Ukraine's Atlantic hopes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-20

Syria's military reinforcements: Halting terrorist expansion amidst Astana talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

20 organizations demand Lebanon to halt 'summary' deportation of Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-28

Amnesty International urges Lebanon to halt forced deportation of Syrian refugees

LBCI
World News
2023-07-06

France rejects the "remarks" of the European Commissioner for Justice on riots

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:18

Senegal's President confirms that his failure to run for a third term is aimed at averting unrest

LBCI
World News
14:00

Thousands of Pakistanis protest against burning a Quran copy in Sweden

LBCI
World News
13:44

A "terrorist" investigation opens in Belgium after a former soldier threatened Prime Minister

LBCI
World News
12:17

US climate envoy will visit China soon to resume bilateral talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-05

French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:51

What is Instagram’s Threads app? All your questions answered

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-21

French lawyer calls for swift action in recovering Lebanon's stolen assets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-05

Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:04

Pressure mounts: United States urges swift appointment of Central Bank governor in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:37

Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:14

Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:45

Qornet El Sawda tragedy: Updates on investigations and pending laboratory results

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Transformation and tragedy: Beirut Port's historical journey through time

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More