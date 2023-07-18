News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
From Beijing, Kerry calls for cooperation between the US and China on climate
World News
2023-07-18 | 02:07
High views
Share
Share
3
min
From Beijing, Kerry calls for cooperation between the US and China on climate
The US Special Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, called for renewed cooperation between the two superpowers during his visit to China on Tuesday to address climate change. Kerry met with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and urged both the United States and China to take "urgent action" to combat climate change, as they are the world's two largest economies and top polluters, needing to revive communication on reducing emissions causing global warming.
He stressed the need for "international leadership" as the northern hemisphere experiences record-high temperatures, with scientists warning of intensified heatwaves due to climate change. Kerry emphasized that climate change is an "international issue" and a "threat to humanity as a whole."
Kerry underscored that addressing climate change requires "global leadership," and the world hopes for it and needs it.
He further remarked, "Our hope now is that (the meeting) can be the beginning of defining new cooperation and the ability to resolve disputes between us," acknowledging there are "real differences" between the two parties.
Responding, Wang addressed Kerry, referring to him as an "old friend," stating, "Cooperation on climate change is advancing between China and the United States within the overall climate." He emphasized the need for a "sound, stable, and sustainable" Sino-American relationship.
Talks between the two major emitters of greenhouse gases resumed last year after a visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, an island with self-governance, but which China considers as part of its territory.
Kerry has relatively friendly relations with Chinese officials despite escalating tensions between the two countries over Taiwan and other issues.
During his visit, Kerry also met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who described climate change as a "daunting challenge," highlighting the need for "China, the United States, and indeed all countries in the world to enhance cooperation to achieve consensus and accelerate efforts" on this matter.
After four hours of discussions, the official Chinese side stated that "climate change is a common challenge faced by all of humanity."
The visits of US officials to China in recent months aim to improve diplomatic relations, from Secretary of State Antony Blinken in June to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in early July.
Regarding the strained relations between the two countries, Kerry emphasized that President Joe Biden is committed to stability in this relationship and to achieving joint efforts that can make a significant difference in the world.
Kerry said, "We recognize from experience that if we buckle down, we can find a path forward and ways to address these challenges."
The Biden administration sees climate change as one of the areas in which the two competing powers can cooperate.
Kerry's visit marks his third to China since taking office. At present, the impact of climate change is evident, with heatwaves occurring in many parts of the world.
The visit coincided with China's Meteorological Administration announcing that a record temperature of 52.2 degrees Celsius (126 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded in the Xinjiang region in the west on Sunday, making it the "highest temperature ever recorded at a regional station in our country," according to researcher Qin Chen.
US officials had previously confirmed that Kerry would urge China not to slow down its efforts to reduce emissions. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that "every country, including China, has a responsibility to reduce emissions" in remarks to CNN on Sunday.
AFP
World News
Beijing
John Kerry
Call
Cooperation
US
China
Climate
Next
Biden agrees to hold meeting with Netanyahu in the United States
EU aims to strengthen Latin America and Caribbean ties
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-15
China calls on India to find mutually satisfactory compromise to defuse tension
World News
2023-07-15
China calls on India to find mutually satisfactory compromise to defuse tension
0
World News
2023-07-13
Blinken calls on Beijing to urgently restore contacts between the US and Chinese armies
World News
2023-07-13
Blinken calls on Beijing to urgently restore contacts between the US and Chinese armies
0
World News
2023-07-08
Yellen: Cooperation between Beijing and Washington is "essential" to finance climate change
World News
2023-07-08
Yellen: Cooperation between Beijing and Washington is "essential" to finance climate change
0
World News
2023-07-07
US climate envoy will visit China soon to resume bilateral talks
World News
2023-07-07
US climate envoy will visit China soon to resume bilateral talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
World braces for intensifying heat waves: UN issues alarming warning
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
World braces for intensifying heat waves: UN issues alarming warning
0
Middle East News
10:29
Agreement between UAE and the Democratic Republic of Congo to develop $1.9 billion in mines
Middle East News
10:29
Agreement between UAE and the Democratic Republic of Congo to develop $1.9 billion in mines
0
Middle East News
10:17
EU ready to conclude new fishing agreement with Morocco
Middle East News
10:17
EU ready to conclude new fishing agreement with Morocco
0
World News
08:46
Termination of grain export agreement means withdrawal of security guarantees in Black Sea: Lavrov
World News
08:46
Termination of grain export agreement means withdrawal of security guarantees in Black Sea: Lavrov
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Sailor and dog rescued two months after being stranded at sea
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Sailor and dog rescued two months after being stranded at sea
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-03
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
Press Highlights
2023-06-03
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
0
Middle East News
2023-06-12
Iraq record budget hands Baghdad greater control over Kurdish oil
Middle East News
2023-06-12
Iraq record budget hands Baghdad greater control over Kurdish oil
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:41
Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions
Press Highlights
00:41
Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions
2
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
3
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
5
Lebanon News
04:13
Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9
Lebanon News
04:13
Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9
6
Press Highlights
01:46
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
Press Highlights
01:46
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
7
Variety and Tech
03:39
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
Variety and Tech
03:39
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
8
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More