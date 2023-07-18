From Beijing, Kerry calls for cooperation between the US and China on climate

The US Special Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, called for renewed cooperation between the two superpowers during his visit to China on Tuesday to address climate change. Kerry met with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and urged both the United States and China to take "urgent action" to combat climate change, as they are the world's two largest economies and top polluters, needing to revive communication on reducing emissions causing global warming.



He stressed the need for "international leadership" as the northern hemisphere experiences record-high temperatures, with scientists warning of intensified heatwaves due to climate change. Kerry emphasized that climate change is an "international issue" and a "threat to humanity as a whole."



Kerry underscored that addressing climate change requires "global leadership," and the world hopes for it and needs it.



He further remarked, "Our hope now is that (the meeting) can be the beginning of defining new cooperation and the ability to resolve disputes between us," acknowledging there are "real differences" between the two parties.



Responding, Wang addressed Kerry, referring to him as an "old friend," stating, "Cooperation on climate change is advancing between China and the United States within the overall climate." He emphasized the need for a "sound, stable, and sustainable" Sino-American relationship.



Talks between the two major emitters of greenhouse gases resumed last year after a visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, an island with self-governance, but which China considers as part of its territory.



Kerry has relatively friendly relations with Chinese officials despite escalating tensions between the two countries over Taiwan and other issues.



During his visit, Kerry also met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who described climate change as a "daunting challenge," highlighting the need for "China, the United States, and indeed all countries in the world to enhance cooperation to achieve consensus and accelerate efforts" on this matter.



After four hours of discussions, the official Chinese side stated that "climate change is a common challenge faced by all of humanity."



The visits of US officials to China in recent months aim to improve diplomatic relations, from Secretary of State Antony Blinken in June to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in early July.



Regarding the strained relations between the two countries, Kerry emphasized that President Joe Biden is committed to stability in this relationship and to achieving joint efforts that can make a significant difference in the world.



Kerry said, "We recognize from experience that if we buckle down, we can find a path forward and ways to address these challenges."



The Biden administration sees climate change as one of the areas in which the two competing powers can cooperate.



Kerry's visit marks his third to China since taking office. At present, the impact of climate change is evident, with heatwaves occurring in many parts of the world.



The visit coincided with China's Meteorological Administration announcing that a record temperature of 52.2 degrees Celsius (126 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded in the Xinjiang region in the west on Sunday, making it the "highest temperature ever recorded at a regional station in our country," according to researcher Qin Chen.



US officials had previously confirmed that Kerry would urge China not to slow down its efforts to reduce emissions. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that "every country, including China, has a responsibility to reduce emissions" in remarks to CNN on Sunday.







