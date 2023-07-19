Biden sends Vatican delegate war in Ukraine

2023-07-19
Biden sends Vatican delegate war in Ukraine
Biden sends Vatican delegate war in Ukraine

White House announced President Joe Biden discussed on Tuesday with a Vatican envoy the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the repatriation of Russian officials responsible for Ukrainian children.

Biden and Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi discussed the efforts of the Holy See to provide "humanitarian assistance to address the widespread suffering resulting from the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine, as well as the Vatican's campaign to repatriate forcibly displaced Ukrainian children," according to a statement from the White House.

The Biden administration noted that Zuppi, who is the Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Episcopal Conference, visited the White House at the request of Pope Francis.

The statement further added that Biden, the second Catholic to become President of the United States, expressed his "well wishes for Pope Francis as the head of the Church" and also welcomed the recent appointment of an American Archbishop as a Cardinal.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

