A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coasts of El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua in Central America on Tuesday, but no immediate damages were reported, according to Salvadoran authorities.



The US Geological Survey recorded the earthquake at 6:22 p.m. (02:22 GMT) in the Pacific Ocean, approximately 66 kilometers south of the Salvadoran coast.



The US agency had initially reported the earthquake's magnitude as 6.5. However, the Salvadoran Ministry of Environment updated its data to a reading of 6.8 on the Richter scale.



The Salvadoran Ministry of Environment tweeted, "Based on the reviewed data, there is currently no risk of a tsunami in El Salvador."



The Salvadoran military identified the origin of the earthquake as the collision between the Cocos Plate and the Caribbean tectonic plate.



Salvadoran civil protection authorities stated that they are monitoring for any damages in various areas of the country.



In Honduras, Juan Jose Reyes, the Early Warning Coordinator for the Permanent Emergency Committee, informed journalists that all residents "throughout the country" felt the earthquake, especially those near the Fonseca Gulf shared with El Salvador and Nicaragua.



Central America experiences significant seismic activity due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire.

AFP