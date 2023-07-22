Yemen authorities identify suspect involved in killing of UN food agency worker

The Yemeni authorities have identified the suspect in the case of the killing of the World Food Programme (WFP) office chief, affiliated with the United Nations, in the province of Taiz, southwest Yemen, according to a security official.



The security official in Taiz told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that "the perpetrator of the assassination of the UN employee in the city of Al-Turbah in Taiz, Mueed Hameedi, is from Lahij Governorate, Al-Sabiha area," adding that "he has been in Taiz since 2017."