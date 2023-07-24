Tensions between Morocco and France are escalating, as Morocco urges France to follow in the footsteps of Israel, which recently recognized the kingdom's sovereignty over Western Sahara, a disputed territory.



The two historical allies have been experiencing strained relations for several months, exemplified by the absence of a Moroccan ambassador in Paris, although French officials deny any crisis with Rabat. The Moroccan government has not provided any official explanations for this crisis.



The sharp tensions originated from France's decision in 2021 to reduce the number of entry visas for Moroccans due to the kingdom's refusal to repatriate undesirable migrants. However, France reversed its decision in December of the same year.



In January, tensions deepened further when European lawmakers adopted a resolution criticizing the deterioration of press freedom in Morocco, which Rabat viewed as a conspiracy orchestrated by members of French President Emmanuel Macron's party in the European Parliament.



Prior to that, Morocco was accused in a report by international media outlets in the summer of 2021 of using Israeli software, "Pegasus," to spy on French politicians, including President Macron, an accusation that Rabat denied.



The tensions are also fueled by France's unproductive attempts at reconciliation with Algeria, Morocco's main adversary.



Morocco blames France, especially for not following the lead of the United States and Israel, both of which recognized the "Moroccanity" of Western Sahara, a matter of national importance for the kingdom.



In this regard, Abdelmoughit Benmassaoud, a political science professor, views international relations from the Moroccan perspective as seen through the lens of the Western Sahara issue.



The Western Sahara is a former Spanish colony rich in phosphates and fishery resources. Morocco controls 80% of the region and proposes granting it autonomous rule under its sovereignty, while the Polisario Front, supported by Algeria, calls for a referendum on self-determination stipulated in the 1991 ceasefire agreement, which remains unimplemented.



Israel's recent recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over the territory has reshuffled the cards in the region. The Israeli recognition came as part of a trilateral agreement brokered by the United States at the end of 2020, which included the normalization of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel.



Moroccan writer Aziz Bousta questioned, "Who is next to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara?" following Israel's recognition.



France itself faces demands from the right-wing opposition to recognize the "Moroccanity" of Western Sahara.



In this context, the Moroccan media condemns what they perceive as Algerian tendencies within Emmanuel Macron's government amid the crisis between Algeria and Rabat, alongside almost constant anti-French media campaigns.



Hassan Ouriade, a political science professor at Mohammed V University in Rabat and a former spokesman for the Royal Palace, explains that "some newspapers in Morocco criticize France's lukewarm stance on the Western Sahara issue, which Rabat considers outdated."



Last year, Spain, the former colonial power, changed its position on the conflict, considering the Moroccan autonomy proposal "the most serious, realistic, and credible basis for resolving this dispute."



Ouriade, who once served as a spokesperson for the Royal Palace, notes that "the international and regional context has changed, and France's approach should take these changes into account."



In France itself, former diplomat Gerard Araud questioned on Twitter, "Will France, which has always been the most steadfast supporter of Morocco regarding this issue, find itself being surpassed by a series of recognitions of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara? What to do? Should we follow and violate the decisions of the UN Security Council or resist the pressures?"



Despite the controversy, France remains an indispensable partner for Morocco. Last year, it was the country's largest foreign investor, and approximately one million tourists traveled from France to the kingdom in the first half of this year. Moroccan students, numbering around 45,000, represent the largest student community in France.



Tredano emphasizes that "diplomatic issues should be resolved gently, and instead of rushing and selfishness, the interests of both countries should be considered."



On the other hand, Ouriade calls for "leaving the matter to time. Sometimes, non-action or non-reaction can be an action in itself," expressing hope for a return to a normal situation.







AFP