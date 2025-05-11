As enrichment concerns grow, Iran and US hold fresh nuclear talks

11-05-2025 | 07:18
As enrichment concerns grow, Iran and US hold fresh nuclear talks
2min
As enrichment concerns grow, Iran and US hold fresh nuclear talks

Iran and the United States kicked off the fourth round of nuclear talks in Oman Sunday amid a standoff over uranium enrichment, with Tehran calling it "non-negotiable," while Washington has described it as a "red line."

The negotiations follow earlier rounds that began nearly a month ago, marking the highest-level contact between the two foes since Washington withdrew in 2018 from a landmark nuclear deal, during President Donald Trump's first term.

"Enrichment capability is one of the honours and achievements of the Iranian nation," said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a video before departing to Muscat, adding that the issue was "non-negotiable."

"We had more consultations in Tehran this morning, and in this round, we hope to reach a decisive point," he added.

Iran's ISNA news agency later confirmed that "indirect" talks between the two sides had begun.

The latest round of negotiations comes amid a flurry of diplomatic activity in the region, with Trump heading to the Gulf for his first major foreign tour next week, after Araghchi was in Saudi Arabia and Qatar this weekend.

Both sides have reported progress after previous rounds.

But there have been some delays and disagreements over Iran's right to enrich uranium, with a U.S. envoy calling it a "red line."

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said that negotiators would push for relief from U.S. sanctions during the meeting.

AFP
 

