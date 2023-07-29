News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US to help Australia develop missile industry
World News
2023-07-29 | 04:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US to help Australia develop missile industry
The United States intends to bolster its arsenal by assisting Australia in developing missile technology, as announced by officials on Saturday following high-level talks between the two nations.
Australian Defense Minister, Richard Marles, informed reporters, "We hope to commence missile production in Australia within two years through a joint industrial base between our countries."
"We are genuinely pleased with the steps we are taking to establish a project for producing guided weapons and munitions in this country," he added.
The project aims to develop systems for launching advanced guided missiles in Australia.
US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, visited Brisbane to announce the project after discussions with Marles and Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong.
Washington will collaborate with Australia to develop its emerging missile capabilities, securing reliable supplies for its armed forces in the future.
The conflict in Ukraine has put significant strain on the United States' arms supply chains, leading to a depletion of its missile and ammunition inventory.
Currently, Australia is actively enhancing its military forces, with a focus on possessing long-range strike capabilities to deter potential adversaries such as China.
The meetings between Australian and US officials centered around regional security and military cooperation, as Washington and its allies seek to curb China's increasing influence in the Pacific region.
During these talks, Australia suspended a major military exercise with the United States and other nations after an Australian Army helicopter crashed, with all four crew members still missing.
The European-made aircraft, a MRH-90 Taipan, crashed off Hamilton Island in Queensland (northeastern Australia) on Friday evening.
Furthermore, Canberra has agreed to refurbish military bases in the strategically important northern part of the country to accommodate training and support increased rotations of US forces.
Marles remarked, "We have made significant progress in regard to US initiatives regarding force posture."
He also indicated that Australia will receive "higher tempo" visits from nuclear-powered submarines.
AFP
World News
United States
Australia
Missile
Technology
Talks
China
Ukraine
Next
African Union gives Nigerian army 15 days to return to the barracks
Washington suspects Russia's attempt to acquire weapons from North Korea
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-23
Ukraine pledges to "respond" after Russian missile attack on Odessa
World News
2023-07-23
Ukraine pledges to "respond" after Russian missile attack on Odessa
0
World News
2023-07-14
Australia confronts China on human rights
World News
2023-07-14
Australia confronts China on human rights
0
World News
2023-07-13
Australia considers supplying Ukraine with combat aircraft a "complicated issue"
World News
2023-07-13
Australia considers supplying Ukraine with combat aircraft a "complicated issue"
0
World News
2023-07-12
Australia and New Zealand urge China to publish details of their agreement with the Solomon Islands
World News
2023-07-12
Australia and New Zealand urge China to publish details of their agreement with the Solomon Islands
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:18
Borrell: European Union will not recognize Niger coup authorities
World News
06:18
Borrell: European Union will not recognize Niger coup authorities
0
World News
05:42
African Union gives Nigerian army 15 days to return to the barracks
World News
05:42
African Union gives Nigerian army 15 days to return to the barracks
0
World News
02:53
Washington suspects Russia's attempt to acquire weapons from North Korea
World News
02:53
Washington suspects Russia's attempt to acquire weapons from North Korea
0
World News
02:41
Blinken: Niger's President Bazoum can rely on "steadfast support" from the US
World News
02:41
Blinken: Niger's President Bazoum can rely on "steadfast support" from the US
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-04
Expatriate remittances and investment potential: Unlocking Lebanon's economic growth
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-04
Expatriate remittances and investment potential: Unlocking Lebanon's economic growth
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
Niantic lays off 230 employees, cancels NBA and Marvel games
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
Niantic lays off 230 employees, cancels NBA and Marvel games
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
02:23
Striking a deal with Hezbollah: Gebran Bassil's viable option
Press Highlights
02:23
Striking a deal with Hezbollah: Gebran Bassil's viable option
4
Press Highlights
00:33
French initiative in Lebanon faces setback: Macron's bet fails
Press Highlights
00:33
French initiative in Lebanon faces setback: Macron's bet fails
5
Lebanon News
13:29
LBCI sources dismiss resignation speculations of BDL's First Deputy Governor Mansouri
Lebanon News
13:29
LBCI sources dismiss resignation speculations of BDL's First Deputy Governor Mansouri
6
Press Highlights
01:23
Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours
Press Highlights
01:23
Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
The Story of Salameh: Tracing the roots of Lebanon’s soaring debt
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
The Story of Salameh: Tracing the roots of Lebanon’s soaring debt
8
Lebanon News
05:20
Hezbollah stands firm: Government must take responsibility amid challenges
Lebanon News
05:20
Hezbollah stands firm: Government must take responsibility amid challenges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More