US to help Australia develop missile industry

The United States intends to bolster its arsenal by assisting Australia in developing missile technology, as announced by officials on Saturday following high-level talks between the two nations.



Australian Defense Minister, Richard Marles, informed reporters, "We hope to commence missile production in Australia within two years through a joint industrial base between our countries."



"We are genuinely pleased with the steps we are taking to establish a project for producing guided weapons and munitions in this country," he added.



The project aims to develop systems for launching advanced guided missiles in Australia.



US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, visited Brisbane to announce the project after discussions with Marles and Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong.



Washington will collaborate with Australia to develop its emerging missile capabilities, securing reliable supplies for its armed forces in the future.



The conflict in Ukraine has put significant strain on the United States' arms supply chains, leading to a depletion of its missile and ammunition inventory.



Currently, Australia is actively enhancing its military forces, with a focus on possessing long-range strike capabilities to deter potential adversaries such as China.



The meetings between Australian and US officials centered around regional security and military cooperation, as Washington and its allies seek to curb China's increasing influence in the Pacific region.



During these talks, Australia suspended a major military exercise with the United States and other nations after an Australian Army helicopter crashed, with all four crew members still missing.



The European-made aircraft, a MRH-90 Taipan, crashed off Hamilton Island in Queensland (northeastern Australia) on Friday evening.



Furthermore, Canberra has agreed to refurbish military bases in the strategically important northern part of the country to accommodate training and support increased rotations of US forces.



Marles remarked, "We have made significant progress in regard to US initiatives regarding force posture."



He also indicated that Australia will receive "higher tempo" visits from nuclear-powered submarines.



