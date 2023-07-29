US to help Australia develop missile industry

World News
2023-07-29 | 04:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US to help Australia develop missile industry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US to help Australia develop missile industry

The United States intends to bolster its arsenal by assisting Australia in developing missile technology, as announced by officials on Saturday following high-level talks between the two nations. 

Australian Defense Minister, Richard Marles, informed reporters, "We hope to commence missile production in Australia within two years through a joint industrial base between our countries." 

"We are genuinely pleased with the steps we are taking to establish a project for producing guided weapons and munitions in this country," he added. 

The project aims to develop systems for launching advanced guided missiles in Australia. 

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, visited Brisbane to announce the project after discussions with Marles and Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong. 

Washington will collaborate with Australia to develop its emerging missile capabilities, securing reliable supplies for its armed forces in the future. 

The conflict in Ukraine has put significant strain on the United States' arms supply chains, leading to a depletion of its missile and ammunition inventory. 

Currently, Australia is actively enhancing its military forces, with a focus on possessing long-range strike capabilities to deter potential adversaries such as China. 

The meetings between Australian and US officials centered around regional security and military cooperation, as Washington and its allies seek to curb China's increasing influence in the Pacific region. 

During these talks, Australia suspended a major military exercise with the United States and other nations after an Australian Army helicopter crashed, with all four crew members still missing. 

The European-made aircraft, a MRH-90 Taipan, crashed off Hamilton Island in Queensland (northeastern Australia) on Friday evening. 

Furthermore, Canberra has agreed to refurbish military bases in the strategically important northern part of the country to accommodate training and support increased rotations of US forces. 

Marles remarked, "We have made significant progress in regard to US initiatives regarding force posture." 

He also indicated that Australia will receive "higher tempo" visits from nuclear-powered submarines. 

AFP 
 

World News

United States

Australia

Missile

Technology

Talks

China

Ukraine

LBCI Next
African Union gives Nigerian army 15 days to return to the barracks
Washington suspects Russia's attempt to acquire weapons from North Korea
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-23

Ukraine pledges to "respond" after Russian missile attack on Odessa

LBCI
World News
2023-07-14

Australia confronts China on human rights

LBCI
World News
2023-07-13

Australia considers supplying Ukraine with combat aircraft a "complicated issue"

LBCI
World News
2023-07-12

Australia and New Zealand urge China to publish details of their agreement with the Solomon Islands

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:18

Borrell: European Union will not recognize Niger coup authorities

LBCI
World News
05:42

African Union gives Nigerian army 15 days to return to the barracks

LBCI
World News
02:53

Washington suspects Russia's attempt to acquire weapons from North Korea

LBCI
World News
02:41

Blinken: Niger's President Bazoum can rely on "steadfast support" from the US

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-04

Expatriate remittances and investment potential: Unlocking Lebanon's economic growth

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30

Niantic lays off 230 employees, cancels NBA and Marvel games

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

Striking a deal with Hezbollah: Gebran Bassil's viable option

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

French initiative in Lebanon faces setback: Macron's bet fails

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

LBCI sources dismiss resignation speculations of BDL's First Deputy Governor Mansouri

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

The Story of Salameh: Tracing the roots of Lebanon’s soaring debt

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Hezbollah stands firm: Government must take responsibility amid challenges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More