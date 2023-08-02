News
China denies hindering G20 climate negotiations
World News
2023-08-02 | 03:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
China denies hindering G20 climate negotiations
China refuted reports on Wednesday that it obstructed climate-related discussions among environment ministers of the G20 nations last week, stating that their failure to reach an agreement is "regrettable."
The negotiations last week, hosted by India ahead of the "COP28" talks scheduled for Dubai this year, failed to secure consensus on tripling the use of renewable energy.
French Minister of Ecological Transition Christophe Béchu told Agence France-Presse that talks with China, Saudi Arabia, and Russia were "complex."
A source from the "Financial Times" reported that China, the world's largest carbon emitter, employed "disruptive tactics" to impede the discussions.
However, Beijing responded on Wednesday, emphasizing through its foreign ministry that the "relevant reports completely contradict the facts."
The ministry stated in a statement attributed to an unidentified spokesperson that the meeting "achieved positive and balanced results."
The statement added, "However, some countries introduced geopolitical issues to obstruct and prevent the adoption of a final statement. China considers this regrettable."
The Chennai meeting took place days after energy ministers from the G20 countries, representing over 80 percent of the global GDP and carbon emissions, failed to agree on a roadmap to phase out fossil fuels from the global energy mix during talks in Goa.
This was seen as a blow to emissions reduction efforts, while climate experts attribute the rise in floods, storms, and heatwaves to record temperatures.
Major oil producers fear the significant reduction in fossil fuel use's impact on their economies, while Russia and Saudi Arabia have been held responsible for the lack of progress in Goa.
AFP
World News
China
Climate
Environment
G20
Agreement
Trump's indictment over his bid to reverse 2020 election result
Previous
