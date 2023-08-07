Spain on fire alert due to heatwave

World News
2023-08-07 | 07:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Spain on fire alert due to heatwave
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Spain on fire alert due to heatwave

The three wildfires that affected more than a thousand hectares of land in Spain over the weekend are now under control as of Monday morning. However, the majority of the country's regions have been placed on alert on the first day of a new heatwave, the third one this summer.

Several areas in Andalusia (south), Castilla-La Mancha (central), and Extremadura (west) are under orange alert, with temperatures expected to reach up to 43 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the Spanish National Meteorological Agency.

Andalusia, Extremadura, and southern Castilla-La Mancha are under a red alert, facing a high risk of wildfires, while nearly all other regions are under an orange alert.

This third heatwave of the summer is expected to last until Thursday and comes after an intense weekend for Spanish firefighters.

One of the fires broke out at least ten kilometers from the city of Cádiz (Andalusia) on Sunday afternoon and "stabilized" before midnight, as announced by the regional forest fire service on Twitter.

Another fire occurred in a nearby pine forest close to the tourist city of Puerto Real, leading to a temporary closure of the highway leading to Cádiz and the mobilization of dozens of firefighters throughout the night.

A third fire, which is now under control, burned about 450 hectares in the province of Huelva (Andalusia) on Saturday and Sunday.

In Catalonia (northeast) on the Mediterranean coast near the French border, firefighters have been struggling with a fire since Friday, which spread due to strong winds that hindered the use of helicopters.

On Monday morning, the Catalonia fire service reported on Twitter that they have "gained control" of the fire after it "stabilized" on Saturday evening. Around 30 units remain at the site, and about 600 hectares have burned, according to the Catalan Forest Guard.

Catalonia and Andalusia are the two regions facing the most severe drought in Spain, which contributes to the spread of wildfires.

More than 70,000 hectares of land have burned in Spain since the beginning of the year. In 2022, over 300,000 hectares were destroyed in more than 500 wildfires in Spain, setting a record for Europe, according to the European Forest Fire Information System.

Experts attribute the increase in heatwaves' duration and intensity to climate change.

Spain, where 75% of its land is currently threatened by desertification according to the United Nations, is the most exposed among Western European countries to this phenomenon.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Spain

Fire

Alert

Wildfire

Heatwave

Forest

LBCI Next
UN: three-quarters of children in South Asia at risk of extreme heat
Human Rights Watch accuses Angola police of killing 15 activists
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

Three people killed by forest fires in Greece amid continuing heatwaves

LBCI
World News
2023-07-25

Greece braces for new heatwave amid ongoing wildfires in Rhodes and Corfu

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27

Spain delays rocket launch until Sept over wildfire risk

LBCI
World News
10:50

Portugal battles wildfires with high temperatures

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:00

Biden in the Grand Canyon to promote his environmental policies

LBCI
World News
08:51

Russia to launch first moon mission since 1976 on Friday

LBCI
World News
08:16

Ukraine detains woman accused of plotting to attack Zelensky

LBCI
World News
07:36

Moscow reaffirms demand for Kyiv's surrender after Jeddah meeting

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:18

Skyline raises $3.35M to clean skyscraper windows with robots

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Information Minister assures progress on Tele Liban employee entitlements

LBCI
World News
02:53

Pope Francis says he will go to Marseille, not France

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

Al-Abiad: No room for politics in healthcare sector

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Fear of escalation: Gulf countries react to Ain al-Hilweh tensions with travel warnings to their citizens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:54

Byblos International Festival 2023: Where East meets West in artistic harmony

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:26

Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:12

Diman meeting: Prioritizing education, security, and economic concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:41

Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:58

Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More