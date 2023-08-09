Explosion at Russian factory leaves 52 injured

At least 52 people were injured in an explosion that occurred at a Russian factory outside Moscow on Wednesday, according to the regional governor.



Officials in Sergiyev Posad, a city located about 56 kilometers northeast of the capital, indicated that the explosion took place at an optical equipment factory.



Andrey Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, stated to state television, "So far, 52 people have requested medical assistance."



He added, "Some of them have minor injuries from the blast wave, and others are suffering from burns."



A video published by government media showed a bright ball of flames erupting on the horizon, followed by a shockwave that shattered windows in some buildings.



Vorobyov mentioned that he cannot comment on the cause of the explosion but that an investigation is underway."



AFP