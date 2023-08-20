Thousands of Nigerians protest in Niamey in support of military junta

Thousands of Nigerians protested on Sunday in the center of the capital, Niamey, in support of the military council that took power in a coup on July 26.



On Saturday, they announced a transitional period that will not exceed three years.



As is the case in all protesters supporting the new regime, many slogans and signs were chanted and displayed against both France and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), according to reporters from Agence France-Presse.