News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Take Me Out Na2ashit
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Thousands of Nigerians protest in Niamey in support of military junta
World News
2023-08-20 | 07:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Thousands of Nigerians protest in Niamey in support of military junta
Thousands of Nigerians protested on Sunday in the center of the capital, Niamey, in support of the military council that took power in a coup on July 26.
On Saturday, they announced a transitional period that will not exceed three years.
As is the case in all protesters supporting the new regime, many slogans and signs were chanted and displayed against both France and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), according to reporters from Agence France-Presse.
World News
Niger
junta
Protesters
Protest
Next
Pope Francis calls for peace in Niger
Southwestern US States prepare for potentially dangerous floods amid approaching hurricane Hilary
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-14
Niger junta intends to prosecute President Bazoum for ‘high treason’
World News
2023-08-14
Niger junta intends to prosecute President Bazoum for ‘high treason’
0
World News
2023-08-09
Niger junta accuses France of violating closed airspace, Paris denies
World News
2023-08-09
Niger junta accuses France of violating closed airspace, Paris denies
0
Middle East News
2023-07-20
Riot Police Use Water Hoses to Disperse Protesters at Swedish Embassy in Baghdad
Middle East News
2023-07-20
Riot Police Use Water Hoses to Disperse Protesters at Swedish Embassy in Baghdad
0
World News
2023-07-02
Iran urges France 'to end violent treatment' of protesters
World News
2023-07-02
Iran urges France 'to end violent treatment' of protesters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:57
Tragic fire claims lives of seven children in Congo refugee camp
World News
09:57
Tragic fire claims lives of seven children in Congo refugee camp
0
World News
09:33
The latest on the bread shortage crisis in Tunisia
World News
09:33
The latest on the bread shortage crisis in Tunisia
0
World News
08:45
Netherlands and Denmark confirm F-16 fighters delivery to Ukraine
World News
08:45
Netherlands and Denmark confirm F-16 fighters delivery to Ukraine
0
World News
07:32
Pope Francis calls for peace in Niger
World News
07:32
Pope Francis calls for peace in Niger
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:56
MP Kanaan to LBCI: The judiciary should start reviewing the forensic audit report, and I will call the Finance and Budget Committee to a session
Lebanon News
04:56
MP Kanaan to LBCI: The judiciary should start reviewing the forensic audit report, and I will call the Finance and Budget Committee to a session
0
World News
07:32
Pope Francis calls for peace in Niger
World News
07:32
Pope Francis calls for peace in Niger
0
World News
2023-08-06
Philippines accuses Chinese coast guard of firing water cannons at its boats
World News
2023-08-06
Philippines accuses Chinese coast guard of firing water cannons at its boats
0
World News
03:35
Senior UN official visits Mali to establish "new rules of cooperation"
World News
03:35
Senior UN official visits Mali to establish "new rules of cooperation"
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:15
A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals
Press Highlights
01:15
A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals
2
Press Highlights
00:39
Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?
Press Highlights
00:39
Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?
3
Lebanon News
02:27
Environment Minister highlights waste issue after Amr Diab concert in Beirut
Lebanon News
02:27
Environment Minister highlights waste issue after Amr Diab concert in Beirut
4
Lebanon News
05:55
Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident
Lebanon News
05:55
Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident
5
Lebanon News
05:35
Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis
Lebanon News
05:35
Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis
6
Lebanon News
06:15
MP Bouchikian: It is no longer acceptable to disrupt legislative, political, and economic life due to disputes and divisions
Lebanon News
06:15
MP Bouchikian: It is no longer acceptable to disrupt legislative, political, and economic life due to disputes and divisions
7
Lebanon News
04:56
MP Kanaan to LBCI: The judiciary should start reviewing the forensic audit report, and I will call the Finance and Budget Committee to a session
Lebanon News
04:56
MP Kanaan to LBCI: The judiciary should start reviewing the forensic audit report, and I will call the Finance and Budget Committee to a session
8
Middle East News
02:05
Threats to forests in Syria amid uncontrolled logging
Middle East News
02:05
Threats to forests in Syria amid uncontrolled logging
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More