News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
38
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
38
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
At least 100,000 people evacuated after eastern Pakistan floods
World News
2023-08-23 | 03:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
At least 100,000 people evacuated after eastern Pakistan floods
Approximately 100,000 people have been evacuated from villages affected by floods in the Pakistani province of Punjab after India released thousands of cubic meters of water into a river shared by the two countries on Sunday, officials announced on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Punjab's emergency services, stated to Agence France-Presse, "We rescued 100,000 people and relocated them to safer areas."
World News
Pakistan
Floods
Evacuation
Next
At least 17 dead after railway bridge collapsed in India
US Commerce Secretary will visit Beijing next week
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-06-12
Pakistan orders mass evacuations ahead of cyclone landfall
Middle East News
2023-06-12
Pakistan orders mass evacuations ahead of cyclone landfall
0
World News
2023-08-20
Widening Canada fires amid ongoing evacuations
World News
2023-08-20
Widening Canada fires amid ongoing evacuations
0
World News
2023-08-20
Southwestern US States prepare for potentially dangerous floods amid approaching hurricane Hilary
World News
2023-08-20
Southwestern US States prepare for potentially dangerous floods amid approaching hurricane Hilary
0
Middle East News
2023-08-20
Deadly blast targets bus in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least 11
Middle East News
2023-08-20
Deadly blast targets bus in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least 11
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:49
Trump expected to turn himself in to authorities of a notorious prison in Atlanta
World News
06:49
Trump expected to turn himself in to authorities of a notorious prison in Atlanta
0
World News
04:24
At least 17 dead after railway bridge collapsed in India
World News
04:24
At least 17 dead after railway bridge collapsed in India
0
World News
02:52
US Commerce Secretary will visit Beijing next week
World News
02:52
US Commerce Secretary will visit Beijing next week
0
World News
02:49
Russian air defenses shoot down two drones over Moscow region
World News
02:49
Russian air defenses shoot down two drones over Moscow region
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
0
Lebanon News
06:39
Lebanese Army reports Israeli naval violation of Lebanese territorial waters
Lebanon News
06:39
Lebanese Army reports Israeli naval violation of Lebanese territorial waters
0
Lebanon News
05:07
Lebanese Authorities Approve Screening of Barbie Film, Sources Confirm to LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07
Lebanese Authorities Approve Screening of Barbie Film, Sources Confirm to LBCI
0
Press Highlights
01:51
Reasons behind the sudden postponement of Bou Habib's trip to New York
Press Highlights
01:51
Reasons behind the sudden postponement of Bou Habib's trip to New York
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:07
Lebanese Authorities Approve Screening of Barbie Film, Sources Confirm to LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07
Lebanese Authorities Approve Screening of Barbie Film, Sources Confirm to LBCI
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Beirut Port kiosks: Beirut Governor's failure to enforce removal order raises concerns
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Beirut Port kiosks: Beirut Governor's failure to enforce removal order raises concerns
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship
7
Lebanon News
09:53
Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon meeting statement on Ain al-Hilweh incidents and security
Lebanon News
09:53
Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon meeting statement on Ain al-Hilweh incidents and security
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Lebanon's Block Number 9 drilling outcome nears
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Lebanon's Block Number 9 drilling outcome nears
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More