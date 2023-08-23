At least 100,000 people evacuated after eastern Pakistan floods

2023-08-23 | 03:47
At least 100,000 people evacuated after eastern Pakistan floods
At least 100,000 people evacuated after eastern Pakistan floods

Approximately 100,000 people have been evacuated from villages affected by floods in the Pakistani province of Punjab after India released thousands of cubic meters of water into a river shared by the two countries on Sunday, officials announced on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Punjab's emergency services, stated to Agence France-Presse, "We rescued 100,000 people and relocated them to safer areas."
 

