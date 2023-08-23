Wagner leader Prigozhin's name is on the passenger list of a crashed plane in Russia

World News
2023-08-23 | 13:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Wagner leader Prigozhin&#39;s name is on the passenger list of a crashed plane in Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Wagner leader Prigozhin's name is on the passenger list of a crashed plane in Russia

Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian private military group Wagner, was listed on the passenger manifest of the plane that crashed in Russia, resulting in the death of all individuals on board.

According to reports from news agencies RIA Novosti, TASS, and Interfax, the Russian air transport agency "Rosaviatsiya" confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin's name appeared on the plane's passenger list.

The aircraft was en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg when it crashed, claiming the lives of all ten individuals on board.


AFP

World News

Wagner

Leader

Prigozhin

Name

Passenger

List

Crash

Plane

Russia

LBCI Next
Russia drones target grain facilities in Ukrainian region of Odessa
White House describes battle in Ukraine as ‘dynamic’
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-17

A Russian warplane crashed into the sea

LBCI
World News
2023-07-08

Private plane crashes in California: Six passengers found dead

LBCI
World News
2023-07-06

Lukashenko claims Wagner leader is present in St. Petersburg, Russia, not Belarus

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-22

Roscosmos president calls for continuation of Russian moon exploration program despite crash

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:07

BRICS leaders look to group expansion in light of a "changing world"

LBCI
World News
06:49

Trump expected to turn himself in to authorities of a notorious prison in Atlanta

LBCI
World News
04:24

At least 17 dead after railway bridge collapsed in India

LBCI
World News
03:47

At least 100,000 people evacuated after eastern Pakistan floods

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-03

Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-29

Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Lebanese Authorities Approve Screening of Barbie Film, Sources Confirm to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Salary strategy: Public sector employees to receive August salaries in dollars

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:24

The forensic audit report in focus at the Finance and Budget Committee on Monday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Action taken: Illegal agricultural chemicals pose health threats in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More