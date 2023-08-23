Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian private military group Wagner, was listed on the passenger manifest of the plane that crashed in Russia, resulting in the death of all individuals on board.



According to reports from news agencies RIA Novosti, TASS, and Interfax, the Russian air transport agency "Rosaviatsiya" confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin's name appeared on the plane's passenger list.



The aircraft was en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg when it crashed, claiming the lives of all ten individuals on board.





AFP