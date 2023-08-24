German Businessman Arrested for Selling Sniper Rifle Equipment to Russian Company in Violation of EU Sanctions

According to the German public prosecutor's office, a German businessman has been arrested on suspicion of selling equipment for manufacturing sniper rifles to a Russian company in violation of European Union sanctions.



The prosecutor's office stated that the suspect was arrested upon his arrival at Frankfurt Airport on Tuesday after being deported from France, where he was detained based on a European arrest warrant.



The statement further mentioned that he "maintained long-term business relationships with Russian weapon manufacturers" as a managing director of a mechanical equipment company in southern Germany.



The European Union imposed sanctions on Russia after annexing Crimea in 2014, including a ban on exporting "dual-use goods and technology" for civilian and military purposes.

AFP