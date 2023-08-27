North Korea reopens borders for overseas residents

2023-08-27 | 02:12
North Korea reopens borders for overseas residents
North Korea reopens borders for overseas residents

North Korea has taken a step toward further openness after strict isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Official media outlets reported on Sunday that citizens residing abroad have been allowed to re-enter the country. 

According to a report from North Korea's State Emergency Epidemic Prevention, "Citizens abroad have been permitted to return home." The report mentioned that "returnees will undergo appropriate medical surveillance in quarantine facilities for a week." 

The report added that the decision was made in light of the "improving global epidemiological situation." 

North Korea closed its borders in early 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus. However, there have been increasing signs recently of an inclination to reopen them. 

Chinese and Russian officials attended a military parade in Pyongyang last month, becoming the first foreign figures to visit the country in years. 

Last week, a delegation of North Korean athletes was allowed to travel to Kazakhstan to participate in a taekwondo competition. 

Flight "JS 151" of "Air Koryo" arrived in Beijing on Tuesday at 09:17 (01:37 GMT), according to flight arrival information, after departing from the North Korean capital at 08:30 (23:30 GMT). 

Reporters from Agence France-Presse saw only two passengers from the North Korean plane leaving through the arrivals gate at Beijing's capital airport. Journalists were able to identify them by badges bearing the images of former leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il. 

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed on Monday the resumption of commercial flights between China and North Korea. 

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told journalists that the "Chinese side has approved flight plans of North Korea's Air Koryo for routes Pyongyang-Beijing and Beijing-Pyongyang." 

According to the "NK News" website, "Air Koryo" is also planning to operate two flights between Vladivostok (far eastern Russia) and Pyongyang. 

AFP 
 
 

World News

North Korea

COVID-19

Pandemic

Borders

Citizens

