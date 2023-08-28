News
Russia accuses consular employee of passing data on Ukraine war to US embassy
World News
2023-08-28 | 08:25
Russia accuses consular employee of passing data on Ukraine war to US embassy
Russian authorities leveled accusations on Monday against a former employee of the US consulate in the Far East of the country, alleging that the individual transferred information about the conflict in Ukraine to American diplomats in a manner that violated the law, despite Washington's previous claims that such activities were routine.
Additionally, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced its intention to interrogate American diplomats at the US embassy in Moscow regarding this case, a move that contradicts diplomatic norms.
