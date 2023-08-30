Hurricane Idalia sweeps Florida and heads north

World News
2023-08-30 | 13:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hurricane Idalia sweeps Florida and heads north
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Hurricane Idalia sweeps Florida and heads north

On Wednesday morning, Hurricane Idalia struck the northwestern part of Florida with a powerful force, classified as a Category 3 hurricane of "extreme danger." 

It brought along fierce winds and heavy rainfall, prompting authorities to warn of potentially catastrophic consequences for certain areas in the southern US state.

State authorities mentioned that the hurricane and its impact, including rising ocean water levels, were an unusual occurrence for the region. Evacuation operations were swiftly initiated.

The US National Hurricane Center reported that Hurricane Idalia, which had earlier hit western Cuba, arrived on land with winds reaching speeds of 215 km/h (133 mph) around 7:45 AM (11:45 AM GMT) in the Big Bend area of Florida.

The center emphasized that the storm made landfall near the community of Keaton Beach, considering it "an extremely dangerous Category 3 hurricane," and cautioned about "the potential for water to rise as high as five meters in some coastal areas."

Although the hurricane weakened as it moved inland towards Georgia, becoming a Category 1 hurricane, authorities warned of its repercussions and the risks of rising tides.

In contrast to most other coastal areas in the state, there are no barrier islands off Big Bend along the Gulf of Mexico coast, which could act as buffers.

The National Hurricane Center noted that water levels had risen over six feet above normal in Cedar Key, a string of islands in the Gulf, and warned that water along the coast was "rising rapidly."

Chili Bovin, who runs a community hostel and responded to the evacuation order, told CNN, "Everything's floating. The water covered everything. I've seen pictures of the oncoming tide, and water's everywhere."

In the small coastal town of Steinhatchee, located about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from where the hurricane made landfall, streets appeared deserted, and the main road was entirely submerged.

Power was cut off to over 278,000 homes in Florida and 52,000 in Georgia as of 11:30 AM, according to the "PowerOutage" tracking website.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to issue a statement later regarding the hurricane. The White House stated that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) had prepositioned personnel and resources for emergency response.

Governor Ron DeSantis, who anticipated significant debris from the hurricane, urged residents in the evacuation order areas across 23 counties along the Florida Gulf Coast to leave and head to shelters or designated hotels for accommodation.

DeSantis earlier mentioned that the hurricane was on track to be the strongest to hit the region in over a century.

Meteorological experts also pointed to the phenomenon of the "king tide," which could lead to higher than usual tides as Hurricane Ida approaches the coast.

In anticipation of Idalia's arrival, Tampa International Airport and other regional airports were closed. Air travel along the US East Coast was affected as another hurricane, Franklin, moved across the Atlantic Ocean.

Several Florida ports were closed to ship traffic from Tuesday evening, according to the US Coast Guard.



AFP
 

World News

Hurricane

Idalia

Florida

North

Weather

Storm

US

LBCI Next
Two dead in Kyiv after missile attack targeting Ukraine capital
Tropical Storm Idalia turns into hurricane and heads to Florida
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-29

Tropical Storm Idalia turns into hurricane and heads to Florida

LBCI
World News
2023-08-28

Tropical storm Idalia forms near Mexico and heads towards Florida

LBCI
World News
2023-08-20

Southwestern US States prepare for potentially dangerous floods amid approaching hurricane Hilary

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-20

Deadly blast targets bus in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least 11

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:57

Kremlin: We are looking at all the assumptions in Prigozhin's murder, including "planned crime"

LBCI
World News
10:53

French officials accompany humanitarian convoy to Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
10:12

Australia Plans Historic Referendum on Indigenous Rights in October

LBCI
World News
09:45

IMF: Climate shocks could increase conflict deaths

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Security issues: UN expected to renew UNIFIL's mandate amidst complex negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-06

What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14

Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23

Action taken: Illegal agricultural chemicals pose health threats in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:54

UNSC Meeting on UNIFIL Renewal Postponed to Thursday, Adding Urgency as Current Mandate Ends Same Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Lebanese in Gabon remain unharmed post-coup

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Lebanon-Israel border talks: US senior advisor initiates efforts to address remaining border reservations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Security issues: UN expected to renew UNIFIL's mandate amidst complex negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

New Syrian refugee movements: Illicit border crossings trigger refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:00

From 'bytes' to bills: Decoding the internet pricing conundrum in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Hochstein's diplomatic drive in resolving Lebanon's land issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein reconnects with Beirut's charm amid diplomatic visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More