US Biden surveys storm damage in Florida

2023-09-03 | 07:23
US Biden surveys storm damage in Florida
US Biden surveys storm damage in Florida

US President Joe Biden visited Florida to assess the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia and provide solace to those affected by the storm.

However, he did not have a meeting with Governor Ron DeSantis, who is considered a potential rival in future presidential elections, as Governor DeSantis chose not to attend.
 

World News

US

Biden

Storm

Damage

Florida

