Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Russia Arrests Woman After Attack on Official in Eastern Ukraine
World News
2023-09-05 | 13:33
Russia Arrests Woman After Attack on Official in Eastern Ukraine
Russia announced on Tuesday that it had arrested a woman in occupied eastern Ukraine for attempting to assassinate an official in an attack that injured him and his son.
Acts of sabotage and attacks in the Ukrainian territories controlled by Russia have been prevalent throughout Moscow's offensive, and they are sometimes attributed to security forces in Kyiv.
In a press release, the Russian Investigative Committee stated that "a suspect has been arrested on charges of attempting to assassinate the former head of the Customs Committee in the People's Republic of Luhansk."
According to the statement, "The man and his son sustained multiple injuries and are currently in a medical facility," adding that "there is no threat to their lives."
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Related Articles
World News
2023-09-04
Russia launches strike on Ukraine Odessa, Ukrainian forces down 17 drones
World News
2023-09-04
Russia launches strike on Ukraine Odessa, Ukrainian forces down 17 drones
World News
2023-08-28
Russia accuses consular employee of passing data on Ukraine war to US embassy
World News
2023-08-28
Russia accuses consular employee of passing data on Ukraine war to US embassy
World News
2023-08-26
Two dead in Ukraine village after Russia hits cafe
World News
2023-08-26
Two dead in Ukraine village after Russia hits cafe
World News
2023-08-18
Ukraine drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic: Russia authorities
World News
2023-08-18
Ukraine drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic: Russia authorities
World News
12:36
Attack by Jihadists in Northern Burkina Faso Claims Lives of 53 Soldiers and Support Personnel
World News
12:36
Attack by Jihadists in Northern Burkina Faso Claims Lives of 53 Soldiers and Support Personnel
World News
12:16
First African Climate Summit Calls for Debt Relief and Green Investment to Unlock Renewable Energy Potential
World News
12:16
First African Climate Summit Calls for Debt Relief and Green Investment to Unlock Renewable Energy Potential
World News
10:42
Saudi Arabia and Russia Extend Oil Production Cuts Until Year-End
World News
10:42
Saudi Arabia and Russia Extend Oil Production Cuts Until Year-End
World News
07:45
Zelenskyy heads to front line near Bakhmut in Eastern Ukraine
World News
07:45
Zelenskyy heads to front line near Bakhmut in Eastern Ukraine
Our visitors readings
World News
12:36
Attack by Jihadists in Northern Burkina Faso Claims Lives of 53 Soldiers and Support Personnel
World News
12:36
Attack by Jihadists in Northern Burkina Faso Claims Lives of 53 Soldiers and Support Personnel
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02
Coordinated Calls for Border Stability: Reading Between the Lines of US and Iranian Visits
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02
Coordinated Calls for Border Stability: Reading Between the Lines of US and Iranian Visits
Press Highlights
01:11
Calls for Transparency: New tax provision in 2024 Budget raises concerns
Press Highlights
01:11
Calls for Transparency: New tax provision in 2024 Budget raises concerns
Variety and Tech
2023-08-22
Iran unveils a new locally-made drone
Variety and Tech
2023-08-22
Iran unveils a new locally-made drone
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Press Highlights
01:11
Calls for Transparency: New tax provision in 2024 Budget raises concerns
Press Highlights
01:11
Calls for Transparency: New tax provision in 2024 Budget raises concerns
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Fuel prices slightly decrease
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Fuel prices slightly decrease
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition
Press Highlights
02:16
Mansouri to al-Liwaa: Meetings with Saudi officials responsible for the financial sector have been very positive
Press Highlights
02:16
Mansouri to al-Liwaa: Meetings with Saudi officials responsible for the financial sector have been very positive
Lebanon Economy
10:37
Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools
Lebanon Economy
10:37
Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools
Lebanon News
07:05
Lebanon's LGBTI rights 'under siege:' Coalition calls for immediate action
Lebanon News
07:05
Lebanon's LGBTI rights 'under siege:' Coalition calls for immediate action
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal
Variety and Tech
09:54
Empowering Lebanon's hotels: USAID-funded project to train 100 businesses
Variety and Tech
09:54
Empowering Lebanon's hotels: USAID-funded project to train 100 businesses
