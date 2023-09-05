Russia Arrests Woman After Attack on Official in Eastern Ukraine

World News
2023-09-05 | 13:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia Arrests Woman After Attack on Official in Eastern Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia Arrests Woman After Attack on Official in Eastern Ukraine

Russia announced on Tuesday that it had arrested a woman in occupied eastern Ukraine for attempting to assassinate an official in an attack that injured him and his son.

Acts of sabotage and attacks in the Ukrainian territories controlled by Russia have been prevalent throughout Moscow's offensive, and they are sometimes attributed to security forces in Kyiv.

In a press release, the Russian Investigative Committee stated that "a suspect has been arrested on charges of attempting to assassinate the former head of the Customs Committee in the People's Republic of Luhansk."

According to the statement, "The man and his son sustained multiple injuries and are currently in a medical facility," adding that "there is no threat to their lives."
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Russia

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Asylum applications rose by 28% in the first half of 2023 in the EU
French military minister visits Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait this week
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-04

Russia launches strike on Ukraine Odessa, Ukrainian forces down 17 drones

LBCI
World News
2023-08-28

Russia accuses consular employee of passing data on Ukraine war to US embassy

LBCI
World News
2023-08-26

Two dead in Ukraine village after Russia hits cafe

LBCI
World News
2023-08-18

Ukraine drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic: Russia authorities

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:36

Attack by Jihadists in Northern Burkina Faso Claims Lives of 53 Soldiers and Support Personnel

LBCI
World News
12:16

First African Climate Summit Calls for Debt Relief and Green Investment to Unlock Renewable Energy Potential

LBCI
World News
10:42

Saudi Arabia and Russia Extend Oil Production Cuts Until Year-End

LBCI
World News
07:45

Zelenskyy heads to front line near Bakhmut in Eastern Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:36

Attack by Jihadists in Northern Burkina Faso Claims Lives of 53 Soldiers and Support Personnel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02

Coordinated Calls for Border Stability: Reading Between the Lines of US and Iranian Visits

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:11

Calls for Transparency: New tax provision in 2024 Budget raises concerns

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-22

Iran unveils a new locally-made drone

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:11

Calls for Transparency: New tax provision in 2024 Budget raises concerns

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Fuel prices slightly decrease

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Mansouri to al-Liwaa: Meetings with Saudi officials responsible for the financial sector have been very positive

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:37

Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Lebanon's LGBTI rights 'under siege:' Coalition calls for immediate action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:54

Empowering Lebanon's hotels: USAID-funded project to train 100 businesses

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More