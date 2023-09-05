Russia Arrests Woman After Attack on Official in Eastern Ukraine

Russia announced on Tuesday that it had arrested a woman in occupied eastern Ukraine for attempting to assassinate an official in an attack that injured him and his son.



Acts of sabotage and attacks in the Ukrainian territories controlled by Russia have been prevalent throughout Moscow's offensive, and they are sometimes attributed to security forces in Kyiv.



In a press release, the Russian Investigative Committee stated that "a suspect has been arrested on charges of attempting to assassinate the former head of the Customs Committee in the People's Republic of Luhansk."



According to the statement, "The man and his son sustained multiple injuries and are currently in a medical facility," adding that "there is no threat to their lives."

AFP