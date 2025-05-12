Trump says he could go to Turkey to join Russia, Ukraine

World News
12-05-2025 | 10:59
High views
Trump says he could go to Turkey to join Russia, Ukraine

President Donald Trump on Monday raised the prospect of joining talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey on Thursday.

Trump will be visiting Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. He said "I think you may have a good result out of the Thursday meeting in Turkey between Russia and Ukraine."

"I was thinking about flying over. I don't know where I'm going to be on Thursday. I've got so many meetings, but I was thinking about actually flying over there. There's a possibility of it, I guess, if I think things can happen, but we've got to get it done," he told reporters at the White House.


Reuters
 

World News

Trump

Turkey

Russia

Ukraine

US

