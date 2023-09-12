US Treasury Designates Hezbollah Operatives and Financial Facilitators in South America and Lebanon

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), in coordination with the Drug Enforcement Administration, designated on Tuesday key Hizballah operatives and financial facilitators in South America and Lebanon.

This action includes Amer Mohamed Akil Rada, who in addition to his role as a senior Hezbollah operative, was one of the operational members of Hezbollah who carried out the terrorist attack against the Asociacion Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA) in Argentina in 1994 that killed 85 people.

Amer and his associates manage a commercial enterprise for Hezbollah, including charcoal exports to Lebanon.

This action targets seven key individuals and entities in this network that generates revenue for Hezbollah’s terrorist activities and enables the terrorist group’s presence and nefarious activities in Latin America.

“Since its inception, Hezbollah has established an extensive global infrastructure that includes commercial activities that allow Hezbollah operatives to travel freely, strategically case targets, and transfer materials and funds,” the statement of the US Department of The Treasury said.

“Today’s action underscores the U.S. government’s commitment to pursuing Hezbollah operatives and financiers no matter their location,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson.

“We will continue to root out those who seek to abuse the U.S. and international financial system to fund and engage in terrorism,” he added.