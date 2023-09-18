News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
United Nations Seeks to Salvage Sustainable Development Goals at Monday Summit
World News
2023-09-18 | 03:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
United Nations Seeks to Salvage Sustainable Development Goals at Monday Summit
Heads of state and government leaders are gathering at the United Nations on Monday in an attempt to rescue ambitious goals aimed at helping the world's poorest people, as countries facing crises and conflicts grapple with a range of challenges.
Concerns loom that the "Sustainable Development Goals Summit," on the eve of the annual meetings of the international organization's General Assembly, could be overshadowed by escalating geopolitical tensions, such as the Russian war in Ukraine, attended by its President, Volodymyr Zelensky, in New York.
In 2015, United Nations member states adopted the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, which aims to achieve 17 development goals, including eradicating extreme poverty, ending hunger, promoting climate action, and ensuring quality education, to ensure that none of the world's eight billion inhabitants suffer from hunger.
AFP
World News
UN
Summit
Sustainability
Next
Ukraine announces recovery of seven square kilometers from Russian forces in past week
Russia Shoots Down Multiple Ukrainian Drones in Crimea and Moscow Region
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-15
Unveiling potential at AUB's ABLE Summit: The 'unseen' heroes among us
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-15
Unveiling potential at AUB's ABLE Summit: The 'unseen' heroes among us
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-09
India Hosts G20 Summit: African Union Joins, Infrastructure and Climate Take Center Stage
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-09
India Hosts G20 Summit: African Union Joins, Infrastructure and Climate Take Center Stage
0
World News
2023-09-09
Modi announces agreement on G20 Summit's final declaration
World News
2023-09-09
Modi announces agreement on G20 Summit's final declaration
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:47
Pope Francis visits Marseille to defend migrant cause
World News
06:47
Pope Francis visits Marseille to defend migrant cause
0
World News
06:23
French Interior Minister visits Rome on Monday
World News
06:23
French Interior Minister visits Rome on Monday
0
World News
06:22
Six billion dollars transferred to Qatar banks for US-Iran prisoner swap
World News
06:22
Six billion dollars transferred to Qatar banks for US-Iran prisoner swap
0
World News
06:08
Qatari plane arrives in Iran to transport five American prisoners
World News
06:08
Qatari plane arrives in Iran to transport five American prisoners
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Twitter starts sharing ad revenue with verified creators
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Twitter starts sharing ad revenue with verified creators
0
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13
From darkness to light: Iraq overcomes electricity crisis amidst scorching heat wave with Iranian gas swap
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13
From darkness to light: Iraq overcomes electricity crisis amidst scorching heat wave with Iranian gas swap
0
Lebanon News
05:34
MP Najat Aoun concludes Parliamentary sit-in: Our efforts to break the Presidential vacancy wall were in vain
Lebanon News
05:34
MP Najat Aoun concludes Parliamentary sit-in: Our efforts to break the Presidential vacancy wall were in vain
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:00
Fire erupts in Kharayeb as the Civil Defense responds
Lebanon News
09:00
Fire erupts in Kharayeb as the Civil Defense responds
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Behind closed doors: Inside the Syrian smuggling routes in Ouainat, Akkar
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Behind closed doors: Inside the Syrian smuggling routes in Ouainat, Akkar
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk
4
Variety and Tech
12:04
Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards
Variety and Tech
12:04
Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards
5
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?
8
Variety and Tech
03:27
Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown
Variety and Tech
03:27
Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More