United Nations Seeks to Salvage Sustainable Development Goals at Monday Summit

Heads of state and government leaders are gathering at the United Nations on Monday in an attempt to rescue ambitious goals aimed at helping the world's poorest people, as countries facing crises and conflicts grapple with a range of challenges.



Concerns loom that the "Sustainable Development Goals Summit," on the eve of the annual meetings of the international organization's General Assembly, could be overshadowed by escalating geopolitical tensions, such as the Russian war in Ukraine, attended by its President, Volodymyr Zelensky, in New York.



In 2015, United Nations member states adopted the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, which aims to achieve 17 development goals, including eradicating extreme poverty, ending hunger, promoting climate action, and ensuring quality education, to ensure that none of the world's eight billion inhabitants suffer from hunger.

